Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen Steps Down: Career, Net Worth, And Education–Know Who Will Replace Him

American software giant Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen announced on Thursday that he is going to step down from the company after almost two decades of leading the design software giant. As per the company, Narayen will leave his role after a new CEO is appointed.

Shantanu Narayen’s resignation marks the end of an incredible journey, which started in 1998 when he joined the company as vice president and general manager of its engineering technology group.

Who is Shantanu Narayen?

He also did his master’s degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University. He also holds an MBA from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley.

Narayen started his career in 1986 in Silicon Valley at a startup called Measurex Automation Systems. He also worked with Apple in senior management positions from 1989 to 1995.

Shantanu Narayen’s career at Adobe

Shantanu Narayen joined Adobe in 1998 as senior vice president and promoted through the ranks, holding positions consisting that of executive vice president and chief operating officer.

He was appointed as CEO when Bruce Chizen stepped down as CEO in 2007. The 62-year-old has held the position ever since, and under his leadership, Adobe went on to become the design software giant it is today.

While being the CEO, the company’s revenue grew from $3 billion to over $21 billion by the end of 2024. The company also shifted into a subscription model under his leadership which helped the company increase revenue. However, this feature faces heavy criticism from users.

Shantanu Narayen Net worth

According to the 2025 Hurun Rich List Shantanu Narayen has an estimated net worth of $560 million which is roughly Rs 4,670 crore. In the FY25, the total compensation was approximately $51 million consisting of base salary, bonuses, and stock awards. He also holds an estimated $118 million in Adobe shares.

He also works as the Lead Independent Director for Pfizer, with an estimated compensation package of $4,45,000 per year. As per Fintool, the package consists of an annual cash retainer, annual equity, Lead Independent Director fee, and committee fees.

Who will replace Shantanu Narayen

Shantanu Narayen’s exit comes at a time when Adobe is grappling with a changing software landscape, where AI is lowering the barrier to entry for design and its dominant position in the industry is being threatened by newcomers embracing the technology.

The company has not clarified any name who can be the next CEO of the company. Also Read: Apple Turns 50: Tim Cook Shares Heartfelt Letter Celebrating The Milestone, Check What the Tech Giant Is Planning For The Future

