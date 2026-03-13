LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple Turns 50: Tim Cook Shares Heartfelt Letter Celebrating The Milestone, Check What The Tech Giant Is Planning For The Future

Apple will mark its 50th anniversary on April 1, 2026, with CEO Tim Cook sharing a letter reflecting on the company’s legacy and future innovation plans.

March 13, 2026

US based tech giant Apple is turning 50 on 1st April 2026 and CEO Tim Cook has shared a letter reflecting the company’s journey ahead of the milestone. The message shared by Tim is titled “50 Years of Thinking Different”, appears on Apple’s website and looks back at the company’s legacy while hinting at celebrations planned around the anniversary. 



Apple is not often seen looking back in time; typically, it chooses to focus on future products and ideas. However, Tim said that the upcoming milestone has prompted more reflection than usual. 

In recent comments to employees, he also confirmed that the company plans to hold internal celebrations to mark the occasion. The recently shared letter highlights the tech giant’s decade-long impact on the market while framing the anniversary as both a moment of gratitude and an opportunity to look ahead to Apple’s future. 

Apple Future Plans

With the celebration of 50th Anniversary the company also sees this as an opportunity to showcase the innovation and hard work done in the past. The company says that the celebration is equally about the future. The company plans to continue investing in new technologies, products, and services aimed at enhancing everyday life and empowering creativity around the world. 

The company has also created another brand-new page on Instagram named @helloapple. The latter showcase more of the iPhoneography image aspect, so users are not too sure what purpose the former serves. 

Apple has launched cheapest MacBook, MacBook Neo and new iPad recently and it is further planning to introduce the first foldable iPhone along with its regular flagship series iPhone 18 lineup this year during annual launch event.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026
