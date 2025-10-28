Advantest hikes profit forecast by 25% on AI boost

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Advantest on Tuesday hiked its operating profit forecast for the year ending March 2026 by 25% to 374 billion yen ($2.48 billion) as spending on artificial intelligence drives demand for its chip testing equipment. "We have grown confident that the favourable business environment, supported by the ongoing build-out of global AI data centre infrastructure, will continue," CEO Douglas Lefever told an earnings briefing. Operating profit rose 71% to 108.4 billion yen in the July-September quarter compared to a year earlier, with the company raising its mid-term plan financial targets as AI-related investment boosts the industry. ($1 = 150.7800 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christian Schmollinger)

