Home > Tech and Auto > Advantest hikes profit forecast by 25% on AI boost

Advantest hikes profit forecast by 25% on AI boost

Advantest hikes profit forecast by 25% on AI boost
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 28, 2025 14:22:16 IST

Advantest hikes profit forecast by 25% on AI boost

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Advantest on Tuesday hiked its operating profit forecast for the year ending March 2026 by 25% to 374 billion yen ($2.48 billion) as spending on artificial intelligence drives demand for its chip testing equipment. "We have grown confident that the favourable business environment, supported by the ongoing build-out of global AI data centre infrastructure, will continue," CEO Douglas Lefever told an earnings briefing. Operating profit rose 71% to 108.4 billion yen in the July-September quarter compared to a year earlier, with the company raising its mid-term plan financial targets as AI-related investment boosts the industry. ($1 = 150.7800 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christian Schmollinger)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 2:22 PM IST
Advantest hikes profit forecast by 25% on AI boost

QUICK LINKS