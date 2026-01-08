LIVE TV
AI+ Unveils NovaWatch Series: Stunning Smartwatches Hitting the Indian Market Soon; Check Price, Designs And More

Indian tech brand AI+ has unveiled its NovaWatch wearable lineup for 2026, featuring four smartwatches—including Active, Wearbuds, Kids 4G, and Rotatecam. These watches aimed at everyday use, convenience, and connected lifestyles.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
January 8, 2026 16:38:12 IST

Indian tech brand AI+ steps into 2026 with a new wearable lineup called NovaWatch. The company stated that they want smartwatches to be truly useful, stylish, and easy for regular people to use every day. The company has announced the launch of smart watches on 7th January 2026. The watches are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026.  

The company stated that this move is part of a plan to expand the company beyond phones and build a family of connected devices that make sense for different kinds of users. 



NovaWatch Active

The NovaWatch series consists of four models. Every watch has a different purpose and a different personality. The first watch of the series is NovaWatch Active. The company says that this watch is for everyday users who want basic and simple health tracking. The watch focuses on basics like heart rate, sleep, step count, and other common wellness numbers. The company also claims that the design format used in NovaWatch Active is never seen in industry before. The details and specifications of the watch will be revealed near the sale date. 

NovaWatch Wearbuds

The second watch of the series is Wearbuds. This smartwatch comes with built-in Bluetooth earphones tucked inside the watch which means users can check the time, track their health, and pull-out earphones from the same device. AI+ says this is the very first time any brand has combined a smartwatch and wireless earphone into one device. The company aims to create convenience. Users don’t need to carry a watch and earbuds separately. 

NovaWatch Kids Geo Fencing 4G

The third watch in the lineup is Kids Geo Fencing 4G Watch. The watch is designed for parents who want to stay connected with their parents without giving them a smartphone too early. The watch supports 4G connectivity and support calls and messages. The watch also features geo-fencing, a feature that sends alerts to parents if their kids move outside a set area. 

NovaWatch Rotatecam 4G

The fourth and last watch of the lineup is Rotatecam 4G, which comes with a rotating camera. This watch is to target users who like to create photos or videos and want their smartwatch to be part of that fun 

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 4:38 PM IST
