Home > Tech and Auto > Oppo Launches Reno 15 Series: 7,000mAh Battery, 200MP Camera, And Premium Aluminum Design, Price Starts At…

Oppo Launches Reno 15 Series: 7,000mAh Battery, 200MP Camera, And Premium Aluminum Design, Price Starts At…

Oppo has launched the Reno 15 series in India with four models, including the first Pro Mini. The series offers AMOLED displays, powerful cameras, fast charging, and prices starting at Rs.34,999.

Oppo Reno 15 series launched in India, credit: X
Oppo Reno 15 series launched in India, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 8, 2026 14:31:09 IST

Oppo Launches Reno 15 Series: 7,000mAh Battery, 200MP Camera, And Premium Aluminum Design, Price Starts At…

Oppo has launched its first smartphone of 2026 in India, the Oppo Reno 15 series. This lineup succeeds in the Reno 14 series and brings a host of notable upgrades, including a new Pro Mini variant which is the first compact model in the Reno series.The all-new Oppo Reno 15 series target users who want a premium experience and camera. 

Oppo Reno 15 series design

The Oppo Reno 15 lineup features four models, the vanilla Reno 15, the Reno 15 Pro, the Reno 15 Pro Mini, and the Reno 15C. All four models feature a new redesigned layout for the camera module, which looks similar to previous iPhone Pro models. 

The company claims that they have used their new HoloFusion Technology to give a three-dimensional visual effect to the glass back panels. The frames of the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini are made from aerospace-grade Aluminum. 

Oppo Reno 15 series features and specification 

All three phones have AMOLED displays. The vanilla Reno 15 features a 6.59-inch with a 120Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass 7i display protection, while the Reno 15 Pro features a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla Victus 2 display protection.  

Whereas the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Glass 7i display protection and the Reno 15c uses a 6.57-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

In terms of camera, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Pro Mini offers a 200 MP primary sensor, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens whereas the Oppo Reno 15 offers a 50 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP 3.5x telephoto camera, and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and the Oppo Reno 15c comes with a 50 MP primary sensor. 

Talking about the front camera, all four devices of the lineup feature a 50MP sensor for ultra-wide selfies and video calling. 

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro and 15 Pro Mini is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC. The vanilla 15 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and the Reno 15c uses the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. 

The Oppo Reno 15 is backed by a 6,500mAh battery whereas the Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini come with 6,200mAh batteries while the Reno 15c is backed by the largest battery at 7,000mAh. All the devices support 80W wired fast charging. 

Oppo Reno 15 series price 

The starting price of Oppo Reno 15 starts at Rs. 45,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs at Rs.48,999 and 12GB RAM and 512GB storage costs at Rs 53,999. 

The Oppo Reno 15c starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model while the higher memory variant with 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs at Rs.37,999. The Reno 15 Pro Mini has a starting price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage while the higher variant with 12GB RAM and 512 GB storage is priced at Rs.64,999. 

The top-end device of the series i.e. Reno 15 Pro costs Rs. 67,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant whereas the higher memory unit comes at cost of Rs.72,999 for 12GB RAM and 512 GB storage. 

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 2:31 PM IST
Oppo Launches Reno 15 Series: 7,000mAh Battery, 200MP Camera, And Premium Aluminum Design, Price Starts At…

