Honor Power 2: Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Less Than Half, But Will It Launch in India?

Honor recently launched Honor Power 2 was launched in China. The newly launched handphones is the first smartphone to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite SoC and offers dual rear camera with a 50MP primary sensor. The key highlight of the phone is 10,080mAh battery, this is the second phone of the company to boast a batery of more than 10,000mAh after the company’s Honor WIN series phones.
Honor Power 2 features and specifications
The Honor Power 2 features a 6.79-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate and supports 1.07 billion colours, and HDR content. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset. The company claims that it delivers a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz and the device is packed with the Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. This is Honor’s first phone with its proprietary C1+ network chip.
The rear panel of the phone carries a dual camera setup, with a 50MP primary shooter and a 5MP ultra-wide camera. The key highlight of the phone is the massive 10,080mAh fourth-generation silicon-carbon battery with six-year durability. Despite having such a huge battery, the phone only weighs just 216 grams and has a thickness of 7.98mm which is even less then iPhone 17 Pro max which packs a much smaller battery compared to the device. The phone supports 80W wired fasting charging and also supports 27W reverse charging. The company also offers protection against drops, shock, and compression. The phone also provides IP69K certification for resistance against dust and water.
Honor Power 2 price and India launch
The Honor Power 2 has a starting price of CYN 2,699 which is roughly around Rs.35,000 for base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the higher variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage comes at cost of CYN 2,999 which is around Rs.39,000.
The phone will be live on sale in China from 9th January 2026 through Honor Online store. The phone is available in Phantom Black, Snowfield White, and Rising Sun Orange colour shades. The tech company has not made any statement regarding its India launch.
