LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Honor Power 2: Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Less Than Half, But Will It Launch in India?

Honor Power 2: Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Less Than Half, But Will It Launch in India?

Honor has launched the Power 2 in China, featuring the new MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chip, a 50MP dual camera setup, and a massive 10,080mAh battery. The phone goes on sale in China from January 9, with no word yet on an India launch.

Honor Power 2 launched in China. credit: X
Honor Power 2 launched in China. credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 7, 2026 13:14:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Honor Power 2: Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Less Than Half, But Will It Launch in India?

Honor recently launched Honor Power 2 was launched in China. The newly launched handphones is the first smartphone to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite SoC and offers dual rear camera with a 50MP primary sensor. The key highlight of the phone is 10,080mAh battery, this is the second phone of the company to boast a batery of more than 10,000mAh after the company’s Honor WIN series phones. 

You Might Be Interested In

Honor Power 2 features and specifications 

The Honor Power 2 features a 6.79-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate and supports 1.07 billion colours, and HDR content. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset. The company claims that it delivers a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz and the device is packed with the Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. This is Honor’s first phone with its proprietary C1+ network chip. 

The rear panel of the phone carries a dual camera setup, with a 50MP primary shooter and a 5MP ultra-wide camera. The key highlight of the phone is the massive 10,080mAh fourth-generation silicon-carbon battery with six-year durability. Despite having such a huge battery, the phone only weighs just 216 grams and has a thickness of 7.98mm which is even less then iPhone 17 Pro max which packs a much smaller battery compared to the device. The phone supports 80W wired fasting charging and also supports 27W reverse charging. The company also offers protection against drops, shock, and compression. The phone also provides IP69K certification for resistance against dust and water. 

You Might Be Interested In

Honor Power 2 price and India launch

The Honor Power 2 has a starting price of CYN 2,699 which is roughly around Rs.35,000 for base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the higher variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage comes at cost of CYN 2,999 which is around Rs.39,000. 

The phone will be live on sale in China from 9th January 2026 through Honor Online store. The phone is available in Phantom Black, Snowfield White, and Rising Sun Orange colour shades. The tech company has not made any statement regarding its India launch. 

Also Read: Confused Between Redmi Note 15 5G And Realme 16 Pro? Check This Quick Comparison Before Buying

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 12:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Honorhonor power 2Honor Power 2 price

RELATED News

Are Samsung Phones Soon Getting Expensive? Global CO-CEO Drops A Big Hint As They Gear Up For Galaxy S26 Series Launch

Realme Launches Realme 16 Pro Series: 200MP Camera, 7000mAh Massive Battery, And Premium Design, Price Starts At…

Big News For PlayStation Lovers: PS6 To Delay And PS5 Price Likely To Increase By…

Grok Under Global Fire: How EU, UK & India Are Cracking Down On Sexualised AI Images, Bikini Trend

Confused Between Mahindra XUV 7XO And Kia Seltos? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

LATEST NEWS

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Split After 19 Years: Divorce Details Reveal Shocking Child Custody And Property Terms

What If Luxury Hotel Housekeeping Invades Your Private Moment? Leela Palace Fined ₹10 Lakh for Guest Privacy Breach

3I/ATLAS: CIA Gives Big Statement, Glomar Response Sparks Debate On True Nature Of Interstellar Comet

LeBron James Roars Again AS Lakers’ Winning Run Continues, Western Conference Leaders Feel The Heat – Here Is How Many Points King James Scored

Sunil Grover’s Amir Khan Mimicry Breaks The Internet; Kapil vs Sunil- Who Is More Popular As Videos Go Viral

JNU Controversial Protests: Who Are The 4 JNUSU Office Bearers Identified For Raising Objectionable Slogans?

Honor Power 2: Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Less Than Half, But Will It Launch in India?

Why Learning at The Somaiya School Goes Beyond Classrooms

Wedding Bells Soon? Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok To Get Married On This Date

India vs South Africa U19 LIVE Streaming, 3rd Youth ODI: When And Where To Watch The Match Live

Honor Power 2: Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Less Than Half, But Will It Launch in India?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Honor Power 2: Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Less Than Half, But Will It Launch in India?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Honor Power 2: Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Less Than Half, But Will It Launch in India?
Honor Power 2: Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Less Than Half, But Will It Launch in India?
Honor Power 2: Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Less Than Half, But Will It Launch in India?
Honor Power 2: Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Less Than Half, But Will It Launch in India?

QUICK LINKS