Confused Between Redmi Note 15 5G And Realme 16 Pro? Check This Quick Comparison Before Buying

Confused Between Redmi Note 15 5G And Realme 16 Pro? Check This Quick Comparison Before Buying

Xiaomi and Realme launched the Redmi Note 15 5G and Realme 16 Pro series on the same day, offering feature-packed smartphones at competitive prices. While Redmi targets the mid-range segment, Realme focuses on premium cameras, bigger batteries, and higher refresh-rate displays. Here is a quick comparison that you should check before buying

Published: January 7, 2026 11:37:23 IST

Confused Between Redmi Note 15 5G And Realme 16 Pro? Check This Quick Comparison Before Buying

Xiaomi and Realme have launched their phones on the same day, i.e. 6th January 2026, both the companies have launched feature pack phones. Realme has revealed the Realme 16 Pro series, whereas Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 15 5G. The prices of the phones are also quite similar. 

If you are planning to buy a new phone and confuse between these two phones, then there is a detailed comparison of both phones. 

Realme 16 Pro vs Redmi Note 15 5G: display and features 

Redmi Note 15 5G features a curved 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and thickness of just 7.35mm. The Redmi Note 15 5G offers a peak brightness of 3,200nits. The display comes with a TUV triple eye care certification along with Hydro Touch 2.0 support.  

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The company claims that the phone will offer 48-month lag free performance. The rear panel of the phone offers a primary camera of 108 MP with optical image stabilisation and 4K video recording support. 

The Realme 16 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and Realme 16 Pro+ features a 6.8-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,500nits. 

The Realme 16 Pro+ and Realme 16 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset and MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset respectively. Both the phones of the series offer a 200MP primary sensor and multi-focal portrait system. 

Realme 16 Pro vs Redmi Note 15 5G Battery  

The phone is backed with a 5,520 mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging. The company claims that it will deliver up to 1.6 days of usage on a single charge. The phone also provides a rating for resistance against dust and water. The smartphone runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. 

The Realme 16 Pro series is backed by a 7000mAh massive battery and runs on Realme UI 7.0 with a suite of AI features, including Google Gemini Live, AI Translation and AI Gaming tools. 

Realme 16 Pro vs Redmi Note 15 Price 

The Redmi Note 15 5G is priced at Rs.22,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model are available for Rs.24,999. 

Sales of the Redmi Note 15 5G will begin on 9 January through Xiaomi’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and other authorised retail channels across India. 

The Realme 16 Pro+ is priced starting at Rs.39,999, while the Realme16 Pro starts at Rs.31,999. Both the devices will be available on Flipkart, offline stores, and Realme online stores. 

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 11:37 AM IST
Confused Between Redmi Note 15 5G And Realme 16 Pro? Check This Quick Comparison Before Buying

Confused Between Redmi Note 15 5G And Realme 16 Pro? Check This Quick Comparison Before Buying

Confused Between Redmi Note 15 5G And Realme 16 Pro? Check This Quick Comparison Before Buying
Confused Between Redmi Note 15 5G And Realme 16 Pro? Check This Quick Comparison Before Buying
Confused Between Redmi Note 15 5G And Realme 16 Pro? Check This Quick Comparison Before Buying
Confused Between Redmi Note 15 5G And Realme 16 Pro? Check This Quick Comparison Before Buying

