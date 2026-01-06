Confused Between Mahindra XUV 7XO And Kia Seltos? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

If you are planning to buy a new car and confused between Mahindra XUV 7XO and Kia Seltos, then there is a detailed comparison of both the cars.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Kia Seltos: Features

The cabin of the car features India’s first integrated Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in an ICE powered vehicle, paired with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Apart from this, other technology highlights include Alexa built-in with ChatGPT integration, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 540-degree surround camera with digital video recording, and an approach unlocked with walk-away lock.

On the other hand, Kia Motors has packed the all-new Seltos with a host of new features, including integrated screens for infotainment and the driver’s display, and a Level 2 Plus ADAS suite with 28 autonomous functions. The major highlight includes a voice controlled dual-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic streamlined door handles, an 8-inch Bose flagship audio system, AI based voice recognition, an 8-inch heads-up display, 64-colour ambient mood lighting, and company’s in-house Kia Connect 2.0 technology.

Apart from this the Kia Seltos also include automatic climate control, welcome seat function, power lumbar support, a 10-way adjustable driver seats, a double D-cut dual-tone leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, memory ORVMs, reflective HID headlamps, Type C USB ports, 60:40 split rear seats with recline feature, smart key proximity unlock, wireless Apple CarPlay, blind view monitor, ABS, EBD, a 360-degree surround camera, and side parking sensors.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Kia Seltos: Performance

Mahindra XUV 7XO offers both petrol and diesel engines. The XUV 7XO introduces the new DAVINICI suspension system. The company claims superior ride comfort and handling. It also offers All-wheel Drive, multiple drive modes and impressive acceleration. The car has two engine options providing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 200bhp and 2.2 litre diesel engine generating 185 bhp.

Both engines are offered with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearboxes. Select diesel variants continue to offer AWD, while Mahindra has returned the suspension to improve ride comfort.

Kia Seltos comes with an option of two petrol engines and one diesel engine. These options consist of a 1.5-litre naturally aspired petrol engine which generates 115hp and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 160hp and 253Nm of torque. The car also has several transmission options including manual Transmission, intelligent variable transmission (IVT), dual-clutch transmission, and automatic transmission.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Kia Seltos: Price

The Mahindra XUV 7XO starts with an ex-showroom price of Rs.13.66 lakh and Kia Seltos start with an ex-showroom price of Rs.10.99 lakh.