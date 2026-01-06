LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Confused Between Mahindra XUV 7XO And Kia Seltos? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Confused Between Mahindra XUV 7XO And Kia Seltos? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Mahindra has launched XUV 7XO which is a feature loaded mid-size SUV, prior to this Kia has also launched its mid-size SUV Kia Seltos. Here is a detailed comparison about both the car.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Kia Seltos
Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Kia Seltos

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 6, 2026 13:20:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Confused Between Mahindra XUV 7XO And Kia Seltos? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Mahindra and Mahindra has launched Mahindra XUV 7XO in India at starting price of Rs.13.66 lakh. The booking of all new XUV 7XO will begin on 14th January. The all-new mid-size SUV comes with refreshed styling, a tech loaded cabin and advanced safety features. However, recently Kia Motors also launched all-new Kia Seltos in India with a starting price of Rs.10.99 lakh. This car also comes with advanced features, premium design, and modern tech. 

You Might Be Interested In

If you are planning to buy a new car and confused between Mahindra XUV 7XO and Kia Seltos, then there is a detailed comparison of both the cars. 

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Kia Seltos: Features 

Mahindra XUV 7XO is positioned as India’s first ICE software-defined car. The car features a 12.3-inch triple HD screen across all variants, making XUV 7XO first ICE SUV in the country to offer this layout as standard. The infotainment and vehicle systems are powered by ADRENOX+, which runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P chipset. The company claims that it will enable faster processing and improved responsiveness. 

You Might Be Interested In

The cabin of the car features India’s first integrated Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in an ICE powered vehicle, paired with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Apart from this, other technology highlights include Alexa built-in with ChatGPT integration, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 540-degree surround camera with digital video recording, and an approach unlocked with walk-away lock. 

On the other hand, Kia Motors has packed the all-new Seltos with a host of new features, including integrated screens for infotainment and the driver’s display, and a Level 2 Plus ADAS suite with 28 autonomous functions. The major highlight includes a voice controlled dual-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic streamlined door handles, an 8-inch Bose flagship audio system, AI based voice recognition, an 8-inch heads-up display, 64-colour ambient mood lighting, and company’s in-house Kia Connect 2.0 technology.  

Apart from this the Kia Seltos also include automatic climate control, welcome seat function, power lumbar support, a 10-way adjustable driver seats, a double D-cut dual-tone leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, memory ORVMs, reflective HID headlamps, Type C USB ports, 60:40 split rear seats with recline feature, smart key proximity unlock, wireless Apple CarPlay, blind view monitor, ABS, EBD, a 360-degree surround camera, and side parking sensors. 

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Kia Seltos: Performance 

Mahindra XUV 7XO offers both petrol and diesel engines. The XUV 7XO introduces the new DAVINICI suspension system. The company claims superior ride comfort and handling. It also offers All-wheel Drive, multiple drive modes and impressive acceleration. The car has two engine options providing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 200bhp and 2.2 litre diesel engine generating 185 bhp.  

Both engines are offered with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearboxes. Select diesel variants continue to offer AWD, while Mahindra has returned the suspension to improve ride comfort. 

Kia Seltos comes with an option of two petrol engines and one diesel engine. These options consist of a 1.5-litre naturally aspired petrol engine which generates 115hp and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 160hp and 253Nm of torque. The car also has several transmission options including manual Transmission, intelligent variable transmission (IVT), dual-clutch transmission, and automatic transmission.  

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Kia Seltos: Price 

The Mahindra XUV 7XO starts with an ex-showroom price of Rs.13.66 lakh and Kia Seltos start with an ex-showroom price of Rs.10.99 lakh. 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched In India: Check Price, Booking Details, Delivery Timeline And Base Variant Features-All Details Inside

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 1:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launches With Massive 7000mAh Battery And 50MP Camera, Check Price And Specifications Here

Big Day for Redmi Fans: Redmi Launches Note 15 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro — Features, Specs, Price Expectations And More

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched In India: Check Price, Booking Details, Delivery Timeline And Base Variant Features-All Details Inside

iQOO 15 Ultra Phone Expected Launch Date: Check Expected Price, Specifications And Other Details

Apple Beats Samsung, Exports $50 Billion Worth Of iPhones From India In 2025, Ashwini Vaishnaw Credits PM Modi And ‘Make In India’ Success

LATEST NEWS

From Classic to Edgy: How Tripti Dimri Became a Fashion Icon

Tap, Pay, Done: Zepto Introduces Super-Fast In-App UPI Transactions

Robbery Goes Wrong: Thief Stuck In Kitchen Exhaust Fan Shaft | Check VIRAL Video

Chia Seeds: Tiny Superfoods for Clearer Skin, Less Bloat, and More Energy

How Bankrupt Pakistan Spent Crores On US Lobbying, Wooing Trump During Operation Sindoor, Outspent India Threefold While Millions Starve At Home

Confused Between Mahindra XUV 7XO And Kia Seltos? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

21 Days of Jeera-Ajwain-Saunf Water: Your Simple Ritual for a Happier Gut

Kolkata Records COLDEST January Day In 15 Years; Temperatures Near Decade Low, Chill Likely To Intensify

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who Is Aman Rao, Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Who Scored 200* For Hyderabad Against Bengal

Turmeric Water vs Golden Milk vs Haldi Tablets: The Ultimate Morning Ritual Showdown

Confused Between Mahindra XUV 7XO And Kia Seltos? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Confused Between Mahindra XUV 7XO And Kia Seltos? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Confused Between Mahindra XUV 7XO And Kia Seltos? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money
Confused Between Mahindra XUV 7XO And Kia Seltos? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money
Confused Between Mahindra XUV 7XO And Kia Seltos? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money
Confused Between Mahindra XUV 7XO And Kia Seltos? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

QUICK LINKS