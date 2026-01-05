Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched In India: Check Price, Booking Details, Delivery Timeline And Base Variant Features-All Details Inside

Mahindra has officially launched the XUV 7XO in India, positioning it as the updated successor to the popular XUV700. Prices for the new mid-size SUV start at Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). With refreshed styling, a tech-loaded cabin and advanced safety features, the XUV 7XO aims to strengthen Mahindra’s presence in the competitive SUV segment.
Mahindra XUV 7XO Price in India
The Mahindra XUV 7XO price begins at Rs 13.66 lakh, making it competitively placed against rivals like the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Toyota Hycross. Rather than being an all-new model, the XUV 7XO is a comprehensive update of the XUV700, aligning with Mahindra’s new naming strategy after the XUV 3XO.
Booking Details and Delivery Timeline
-
Bookings open: January 14
-
Deliveries begin: January 14 for pre-booked customers
-
Test drives: Available across Mahindra dealerships nationwide
Mahindra is offering simultaneous bookings and deliveries to fast-track customer demand.
Mahindra XUV 7XO Design and Interior Updates
The exterior design takes inspiration from Mahindra’s electric concepts, the XEV 9E and XEV 9S. Key highlights include:
-
New angular LED headlamps with boomerang-style DRLs
-
Reworked front grille
-
Freshly designed alloy wheels
Inside, the cabin gets a major overhaul with a more premium look. The highlight is a three-screen dashboard layout, comprising:
-
Digital instrument cluster
-
Central infotainment touchscreen
-
Dedicated front passenger display
A new two-spoke steering wheel and touch-based HVAC controls further modernise the interior.
Mahindra XUV 7XO Features
The SUV comes loaded with premium features, including:
-
Panoramic sunroof
-
Ventilated front seats
-
Electrically adjustable front passenger seat with Boss Mode
-
Wireless phone charging
-
Dual-zone climate control
-
16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos
Engine and Performance
The Mahindra XUV 7XO engine options remain unchanged:
-
2.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 200bhp
-
2.2-litre diesel producing up to 185bhp
Both engines are offered with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearboxes. Select diesel variants continue to offer AWD, while Mahindra has retuned the suspension to improve ride comfort.
Safety Features and ADAS
Safety remains a key focus area. The XUV 7XO offers:
-
6 airbags (standard)
-
540-degree camera system
-
Electronic parking brake with auto-hold
-
ISOFIX child seat mounts
-
Level 2 ADAS, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and autonomous emergency braking
Mahindra says the SUV has been engineered to meet five-star Bharat NCAP safety benchmarks, similar to the earlier XUV700’s Global NCAP rating.
Mahindra XUV 7XO Base Variant Features
The AX base variant comes well-equipped with:
-
LED lighting
-
6 airbags
-
Cruise control
-
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
-
Standard safety and connectivity features
Competition and Market Position
Once launched, the Mahindra XUV 7XO will take on established players such as the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector, Tata Safari and Toyota Hycross. With aggressive pricing, strong safety credentials and a feature-rich package, Mahindra is aiming to capture a sizeable share of India’s mid-size SUV market.
ALSO READ: iQOO 15 Ultra Phone Expected Launch Date: Check Expected Price, Specifications And Other Details
Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience covering Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes that every voice matters, and journalism has a vital role to play in amplifying those voices. Sofia is committed to creating impact and shedding light on stories that truly matter. Beyond her work in the newsroom, she is also a music enthusiast who enjoys singing.