AI Will Reshape Our World As Radically As The Atomic Bomb By 2035, Says SoftBank CEO

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son predicts that by 2035, artificial super intelligence will be 10,000 times smarter than humans, revolutionizing technology akin to the atomic bomb.

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son shared his bold predictions regarding the future of artificial intelligence (AI) during a conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He emphasized that the arrival of artificial super intelligence (ASI) could revolutionize society to a degree comparable to that of the atomic bomb. Son believes that ASI will be realized by 2035, boasting capabilities that are 10,000 times greater than those of the human brain.

In his address, Son highlighted the immense financial commitment necessary to bring ASI to fruition, estimating that hundreds of billions of dollars will be needed. He stated that generative AI alone could require a staggering $900 trillion in cumulative capital expenditure for data centers and chip manufacturing. This projection underscores the vast scale of investment required to support the AI infrastructure of the future.

Son hinted at his strategic approach, indicating he is setting aside funds to make “the next big move” in the AI landscape, although he refrained from disclosing specific investment plans. Notably, he mentioned that he considers chip maker Nvidia to be undervalued, suggesting that the company is well-positioned to benefit from the upcoming AI boom.

Son’s Mixed Investment Track Record

While Masayoshi Son has gained recognition for his visionary insights and substantial investments in technology, his track record as an investor has been inconsistent. His creation of the Vision Fund in 2017 marked a significant shift in the venture capital space, but many of the high-growth startups in which the fund invested have seen their valuations plummet. As of June 2024, the Vision Fund faced a collective loss of $2.4 billion.

In addition to SoftBank’s investment strategies, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) made headlines by investing $45 billion into the inaugural Vision Fund. This partnership reflects the growing global interest in harnessing technology and innovation to drive economic growth.

The Future Of AI

As the dialogue around AI continues to evolve, Son’s predictions serve as a reminder of the transformative potential that advanced technologies hold. The prospect of ASI not only ignites excitement but also raises critical questions about the societal, ethical, and economic implications of such powerful innovations. As investments flow into the AI sector, the next decade promises to be pivotal in shaping the future of technology and its impact on humanity.

