Airtel Founder Sunil Bharti Mittal Commits Airtel’s Support for a “Powerful India” At ITU Assembly

At the ITU World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and founder of Bharti Airtel, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on technology and manufacturing. Mittal pledged Airtel’s commitment to contributing to a “very powerful India.”

He highlighted Airtel’s leadership in India’s telecom revolution, noting the launch of the country’s first anti-spam network. “We are working with the industry and the Department of Telecom to ensure that our users are safe and secure while enjoying these services,” Mittal said. He concluded by reaffirming Airtel’s role in supporting PM Modi’s vision for the nation.

At the India Mobile Congress 2024, Sunil Bharti Mittal addressed the significant transformation of India into a major manufacturing hub. Acknowledging that the country had lagged behind China and other regions in manufacturing over the past 20–30 years, Mittal emphasized that recent initiatives have paved the way for a robust resurgence.

“That call to action has resulted in today’s India becoming a major manufacturing hub,” he stated. One of the key drivers of this progress, according to Mittal, is the productivity-linked incentive (PLI) program, which incentivizes local manufacturing. He also pointed to India’s commitment to using trusted sources and products, underscoring the rigorous checks conducted by the National Security Council on Telecom to ensure that every component of the network meets stringent security standards.

“This is a seminal development which other countries need to follow very quickly,” Mittal remarked, highlighting the importance of these practices not only for industrial growth but also for national security.

In addition to his remarks on manufacturing, Mittal reflected on Airtel’s pivotal role in revolutionizing India’s telecom sector. He expressed pride in the company’s achievements, particularly the launch of India’s first anti-spam network, which he described as a crucial step in enhancing user experience and security. “We are now working with the industry and the Department of Telecom to ensure that our people, when they’re using these networks and enjoying all those services, are safe and secure,” Mittal said, emphasizing Airtel’s commitment to user safety.

ALSO READ: From UPI To 6G, Akash Ambani Outlines India’s Path To Global Tech Leadership