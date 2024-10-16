From UPI To 6G, Akash Ambani Outlines India’s Path To Global Tech Leadership

At the IMC and ITUWTSA 2024, Akash Ambani emphasized the importance of AI for India’s growth, advocating for data sovereignty and incentives for companies establishing AI and machine learning data centers.

In a bold statement at the International Telecommunication Union-World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (ITU-WTSA) 2024, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, emphasized the critical need for Indian users’ data to be stored within the country. He advocated for “incentives,” including subsidies on electricity, to encourage Indian companies to establish Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning data centers. This move is seen as essential for safeguarding national data security and promoting technological independence.

“AI is absolutely critical for realizing our dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Ambani declared, highlighting the necessity for a comprehensive strategy to embrace AI under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Ambani’s remarks come at a time when India is striving to position itself as a global technology leader, with AI playing a pivotal role in various sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and manufacturing.

AI: A Transformative Tool For India

Ambani described AI as one of the most revolutionary tools devised by humankind. He asserted that its implementation would lead to unprecedented changes in every aspect of life and the economy. “It will bring in an era of unimaginable abundance and efficiency,” he stated, outlining the potential for AI to transform manufacturing processes, enhance educational opportunities, and increase agricultural productivity.

“With AI, India has the potential to completely transform the manufacturing sector, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs), positioning itself as the New-Age Factory and New-Age Services Centre for the World,” he said. Moreover, he expressed optimism for the agricultural sector, emphasizing that AI could empower farmers to achieve greater yields with reduced resource consumption.

In healthcare, Ambani envisions AI making quality medical care accessible to all, while in education, it would ensure that every student has access to the best learning tools available.

#WATCH | Delhi: At ITU World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Akash Ambani says, “…In New India, in Modi ji’s India, there is no more business as usual. there’s an unusual synergy between government and industry to deliver… pic.twitter.com/68v1txWDgO — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2024

Building A Robust AI Infrastructure

As Jio embarks on establishing a national AI infrastructure, Ambani pointed out that the scale and speed of multilingual data generation in India would exponentially drive the AI revolution. He urged the government to expedite the revision of the 2020 draft of the Data Centre Policy, advocating for the necessity of retaining Indian data within the country’s borders.

“Indian data should remain in Indian Data Centres,” he stressed. Companies that set up AI and machine learning data centers must receive necessary incentives, particularly concerning energy costs, he added. Ambani emphasized that Indian telecom companies are well-positioned to provide innovative solutions not only domestically but also to international markets.

Fostering Innovation And Talent

Ambani further articulated the need for India to accelerate talent development to establish itself as a global leader in AI. “Some of the existing jobs will evolve, and many more exciting opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship are going to be created in a rapid way, just like during the adoption of computers and the internet,” he explained.

He pledged that India would lead mobile innovation and fully harness AI’s potential to create a connected, intelligent future that transforms lives. Citing the rapid advancements in mobile technology, he highlighted how India has progressed from a country struggling with 2G connectivity to becoming a digital superpower racing down the 5G highway.

“I would like to assure the Prime Minister that India will have an even better record with 6G,” Ambani claimed. From being ranked 155th in mobile broadband adoption, India has now become the world’s largest data market.

The Impact Of UPI And Digital Inclusion

Ambani commended the progress made in fostering a thriving startup ecosystem, stating that India has emerged as the third-largest unicorn hub globally. He underscored the success of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which has become the world’s leading digital payment system, asserting that India offers the lowest mobile data prices among large nations while maintaining rapid internet speeds.

“India’s per capita data consumption of over 30 GB is one of the highest in the world,” he noted, adding that the digital transformation story is also one of inclusivity. Over 530 million previously unbanked individuals have been integrated into the financial system through initiatives like Jan Dhan accounts, with 300 million of these account holders being women.

What Is ITU-WTSA?

The International Telecommunication Union-World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (ITU-WTSA) is a significant global conference held every four years, focusing on standardizing telecommunications. The 2024 assembly serves as a platform for nations to discuss future standards for critical technologies, including 6G, AI, IoT, and cybersecurity.

With an expected attendance of about 3,000 industry leaders, policymakers, and tech experts from over 190 countries, the ITU-WTSA provides India with an opportunity to shape the global telecommunications agenda and foster innovation in emerging technologies.

MUST READ: Asian Markets Decline As Chip Stocks Fall, China Remains In Focus