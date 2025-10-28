Amazon Layoffs: Reason Behind 30,000 Job Cuts, Impacted Departments, & India’s Status In The List

Amazon is set to lay off as many as 30,000 corporate employees starting Tuesday, marking one of the largest workforce reductions in its history, according to reports by Reuters and CNBC. Emails informing employees of the layoffs are expected to be sent on Tuesday morning, according to the reports.

Why Amazon Is Cutting 30,000 Jobs?

The layoffs are part of CEO Andy Jassy’s ongoing strategy to streamline Amazon’s structure and eliminate bureaucratic inefficiencies. Since taking over in 2021, Jassy has emphasized the need to “simplify operations” and reduce layers within the organization. He also launched an internal anonymous feedback system that has prompted more than 450 internal process changes aimed at improving efficiency.

In June, Jassy hinted at the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping Amazon’s workforce. “AI is automating a lot of repetitive and routine tasks,” he said, suggesting that technological advancements could lead to further staff reductions.

Analysts say this round of layoffs is about the company’s increasing reliance on AI-driven productivity gains.

Amazon’s Largest Rounds of Job Cuts: Which Departments Will Take The Hit?

The planned cuts represent roughly 10% of Amazon’s corporate workforce, though they make up only a small portion of its total 1.55 million employees. If finalized, the move would surpass the 27,000 layoffs the company announced between late 2022 and mid-2023.

According to Reuters, the layoffs are expected to impact several divisions, including human resources, referred to internally as the People Experience and Technology team, as well as operations and the devices and services arm.

Managers from these divisions reportedly underwent training on Monday to prepare for notifying affected staff once the emails begin rolling out.

Amazon has not yet issued an official comment regarding the planned job cuts. The company’s stock closed 1.3% higher on Monday at $227.11 and is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Which Countries Will Be Impacted by Amazon Layoffs?

According to Business Insider, internal messages to Amazon managers indicate the layoffs will affect corporate employees in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

A draft email intended for affected employees reportedly states that Amazon is reducing its workforce “following a thorough evaluation of our organization, priorities, and future areas of focus.” The message also mentions a severance package that includes full pay and benefits for 90 days.

Reuters added that the job cuts would significantly affect Amazon’s HR and devices teams. Fortune previously reported that as much as 15% of Amazon’s HR staff could be laid off.

Tech Layoffs Surge Across Industry

The cuts at Amazon come amid a broader wave of job reductions in the tech industry. According to Layoffs.fyi, around 98,000 tech jobs have been eliminated in 2025 so far across more than 200 companies — compared to 153,000 throughout all of 2024.

Amazon’s cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), remains its most profitable business segment. AWS reported $30.9 billion in revenue during the second quarter, a 17.5% year-over-year increase, though still lagging behind Microsoft Azure’s 39% and Google Cloud’s 32% growth rates. Analysts project AWS revenue rose to $32 billion in the third quarter, up 18%, despite a recent 15-hour outage that disrupted major platforms such as Snapchat and Venmo.

