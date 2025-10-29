Amazon Layoffs: Up To 1,000 Employees To Lose Jobs In India, Check Which Departments Will Be Hit The Most

Amazon is set to lay off between 800 and 1,000 employees in India, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET) on Wednesday. The move comes as the US-based e-commerce giant continues restructuring efforts and leans heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Layoffs Across Multiple Amazon Functions

The job cuts in Amazon India will reportedly span several departments, including finance, human resources, and technology, ET said, citing sources familiar with the matter. The layoffs will primarily impact employees reporting to Amazon’s global teams, indicating that the restructuring is part of a larger, company-wide realignment.

When ET asked about the development, an Amazon India spokesperson referred to an internal note shared by Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology, which was sent to employees on Tuesday.

Amazon Statement on Restructuring

“The reductions we are sharing today are a continuation of this work to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets,” Galetti said in a blog post outlining the company’s rationale behind the layoffs.

The latest round of job cuts is part of a broader global downsizing effort. Amazon.com Inc. has announced a second round of layoffs in two years, as CEO Andy Jassy prepares the company for a future where AI plays a much larger operational role.

According to reports, the total number of affected employees globally stands at 14,000, a revision from the 30,000 initially reported by Reuters.

Why is Amazon Laying Off In Huge Numbers?

In June 2025, Jassy had signaled a shift in the company’s workforce structure, saying that Amazon’s increasing reliance on AI would lead to job reductions in certain areas while creating new opportunities in others.

“Agentic AI should change the way our work is done,” Jassy said in an email to employees at the time. “We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs.”

He added, “It’s hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company.”

Amazon Investing in AI

Amazon is reportedly investing over $100 billion in AI in 2025, a sharp increase from $83 billion in 2024, underscoring the company’s commitment to integrating advanced technology across its retail and cloud-computing businesses.

While the company continues to trim jobs in traditional corporate roles, hiring is expected to rise in AI-related functions, reflecting a strategic pivot toward automation and intelligent systems.

Amazon’s Workforce Overview

As of June 30, 2025, Amazon employed approximately 1.55 million people worldwide, making it the second-largest employer in the United States. Of this, its corporate workforce accounted for around 350,000 employees.

