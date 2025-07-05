Amazon Prime Day 2025: Don’t Lose Out On The Biggest Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals 2025 is looking to be the biggest and most thrilling shopping event in Amazon history. Taking place from July 8 through July 11 , this sale guarantees Prime members exclusive offers, fresh new products, and record-breaking discounts on every core category. Below is an extensive overview of the top deals this year, their comparison to past Prime Days, as well as expert advice on how to make the most of your savings.

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Top Deals and New Products

Mobiles and Accessories

1) 40 % Discount on Mobiles & Accessories

2) There are new launches such as Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, OnePlus Nord 5, iQOO 13, OPPO Reno14 series

3) Some flagship offers on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

4) And also a few exchange benefits of up to ₹60,000 and up to 24 months no-cost EMI.

Consumer Electronics & Technology

1) 80% Discount on headphones and accessories.

2) Upto 40% off on Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo laptops.

3) Upto 60% off on Samsung, JBL, Sony tablets, wearables, and speakers.

4) And there are a few Amazon products (Echo, Fire TV Stick, Kindle) at best-ever prices.

Home Entertainment & Appliances

1) Upto 65% off on Sony, LG, TCL, Xiaomi TVs.

2) More than 55 new TV models, extended warranty, and free installation.

3) Upto 65% off on refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines.

4) Additional exchange benefits up to ₹17,000 and coupon discounts up to ₹5,000.

Fashion, Beauty & More

1) 50-80% off on clothing, footwear, beauty, jewellery, and travel bags.

2) Early access to the latest launches from famous brands.

3) Up to 60% off on grooming products and healthcare devices.

Special Offers

1) You can get 10% instant savings on selected bank cards.

2) Premieres of 17 new Prime Video titles on the event.

Amazon Prime Day Deals: What Do Historical Trends Say?

Over the years, Prime Day has been one of the biggest shopping events with some amazing deals on electronics and everyday essentials.

Let’s look at some of the deals that stood out historically and try to see what that means for 2025.

Amazon Prime Day: All Time favourite Deals

Amazon Devices – Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick and Kindle are the best sellers with the lowest prices.

Electronics – Apple AirPods, laptops an smartwatches

Home and Kitchen – Instant Pots, Ninja Air Fryer and Bissell portable cleaners sold fast.

Fashion and Beauty items- clothing, shoes and cosmetics get bigger discounts every year.

Prime Day deals have become a big and better event. Every year the deals get better, new categories open up. It is an opportunity that no one should lose and this time it is for four days. So, check the early deals now, what are you waiting for?

