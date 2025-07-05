Amazon Prime Day 2025 Is Live Soon: Are You Eligible? Check Here

It’s time to clear up your carts as Amazon Prime Day 2025 is officially here! Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will be the first ever four-day sale and will be going live from July 8 to July 11. Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deal event , featuring two days of amazing deals on top brands across platform. But this year, Amazon extended the event to four days. While Amazon mostly offers these deals exclusively to Prime subscribers, there are still deals that the regular Amazon users can avail.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 To go Live Soon

Amazon is all set to treat its Prime Members with the best deals of the year through its annual deal event, Amazon Prime Day deals 2025. The e-commerce giant promises to offer the huge discounts and best deals across the platform from shopping to shipping and entertainment. Amazon announced that these days will be full of non-stop deals, discounts, and new product launches for Prime Members.

Amazon further announced that it will open five new fulfillment centers to enhance its operations network in India in preparation for Prime Day 2025, set to go live this July. This year’s Amazon Prime Day will also feature ‘Today’s Big Deals’ , where themed deals will be dropped daily from top brands like Samsung, Kiehl’s, and Levi’s.

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Who Can Avail The Benefits?

The Answer is simple, all Prime Members are eligible to shop during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. More than 200 million people across the world had signed up for the Amazon Membership to enjoy access to Amazon’s gigantic selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery.

Anyone can join the Amazon Membership for $14.99 per month or $139 per year or can avail the deals using the 30-days free trial that Amazon offers at amazon.com/amazonprime.

Additionally, Amazon also offers young adults and higher-education students of any age to try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month free trial. After the end of trial period, then can claim the membership at a discounted price of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership.

This is not it, Customers receiving government-assistance like SNAP and Medicaid and income-verified customers can also get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime Access and Membership, visit aboutamazon.com/prime .

