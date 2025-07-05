Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Home > Tech and Auto > Amazon Prime Day 2025: Massive Tablet Deals Drop Early—Up to 48% Off on Top Brands!

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Massive Tablet Deals Drop Early—Up to 48% Off on Top Brands!

Amazon Prime Day 2025 kicks off July 12, but early tablet deals are live now with up to 48% off. Top brands like Lenovo, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and HONOR offer discounts on powerful tablets featuring vibrant displays, fast processors, and bonus accessories—exclusively for Prime members.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 kicks off July 12
Amazon Prime Day 2025 kicks off July 12 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 09:45:10 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Amazon Prime Day 2025 officially begins on July 12, but early-bird shoppers can already grab incredible tablet deals with up to 48% off. From Lenovo to Samsung, Apple to OnePlus, top brands are offering massive markdowns exclusively for Prime members. If you’re in the market for a new tablet for work, entertainment, or school, this is the perfect time to score big savings.

Join Amazon Prime now to access these early deals before the main sale hits. Here’s a look at the hottest tablet offers live right now.

Finest Tablet Deals

Here are the top tablet deals you can’t miss during Amazon’s early Prime Day 2025 sale—all bundled with powerful features and jaw-dropping discounts.

The Lenovo Tab M11 is now available at a massive 48% off. It features an 11” Full HD display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and comes bundled with a Lenovo Pen, making it perfect for multitasking, note-taking, and creative work. It’s also splash-resistant and TÜV-certified for eye protection. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, discounted by 25%, offers a stunning 11” WQXGA display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon SM6375 chip. It’s ideal for streaming, reading, and everyday productivity with cinematic visuals and immersive Dolby Atmos audio from quad speakers.

For entertainment lovers, the Lenovo Tab Plus is now 38% off and comes loaded with 8 JBL Hi-Fi speakers, a vivid 11.5” 2K display, Android 14, and 45W fast charging—making it a mini home theater in your hands. The all-new OnePlus Pad 2, offered at 17% off, is a powerhouse with a 12.1” 3K LCD, 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and built-in AI tools like AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Writer. It also features six Dolby Atmos speakers and 67W charging.

Content creators will love the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, now 36% off, featuring a razor-sharp 12.7” 3K display with a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate, Lenovo Pen Plus, quad JBL speakers, and a massive 10,200mAh battery. For those wanting premium performance at a competitive price, the Xiaomi Pad 7 delivers with its 11.16” 3.2K CrystalRes display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, HyperOS 2, and rich color depth—ideal for gaming, content creation, and streaming.

Lastly, the HONOR Pad 9, at 33% off, offers a 12.1” 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, and a long-lasting 17-hour battery. It also includes a free Bluetooth keyboard and flip cover, making it a top pick for students and professionals alike.

Why Wait? Buy Before July 12!

Amazon’s early Prime Day tablet deals offer some of the steepest discounts of the year. Stock is limited, and these offers are Prime-exclusive, so sign up or renew your membership to unlock the full savings potential. More deals are expected to roll in daily—so keep your cart ready and your eyes on the prize!

Also Read: European Union To Unveil AI Act Compliance Code By End-2025 Amid Tech Lobbying

Tags: amazonAmazon Prime Day 2025shopping
Advertisement

More News

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Romance Gets Serious: Wedding On The Cards
India vs England 2nd Test: Will Rain At Birmingham Impact Day 4’s Play?
“Treated Like Cattle”: Palestinian Woman Exposes Brutal ICE Ordeal
Domestic Supply Chains Face Strain as Trump Prepares 12 New Tariff Order
Saturday Bank Holiday: All Banks Will Remain Closed Or Open On 5th July? Know Here
US President Donald Trump Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Likely Next Week
Muharram 2025: 10 Heartfelt Wishes You Can Share With Your Friends, Relatives
Raj Thackeray Thanks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis For Thackeray Brothers Reunion
Mark My Words, PM Modi Will Meekly Bow To Trump Tariff Deadline: Rahul
Meghalaya Pressure Group Demands Amit Shah For ILP Extension

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?