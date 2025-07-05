Amazon Prime Day 2025: Massive Tablet Deals Drop Early—Up to 48% Off on Top Brands!

Amazon Prime Day 2025 officially begins on July 12, but early-bird shoppers can already grab incredible tablet deals with up to 48% off. From Lenovo to Samsung, Apple to OnePlus, top brands are offering massive markdowns exclusively for Prime members. If you’re in the market for a new tablet for work, entertainment, or school, this is the perfect time to score big savings.

Join Amazon Prime now to access these early deals before the main sale hits. Here’s a look at the hottest tablet offers live right now.

Finest Tablet Deals

Here are the top tablet deals you can’t miss during Amazon’s early Prime Day 2025 sale—all bundled with powerful features and jaw-dropping discounts.

The Lenovo Tab M11 is now available at a massive 48% off. It features an 11” Full HD display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and comes bundled with a Lenovo Pen, making it perfect for multitasking, note-taking, and creative work. It’s also splash-resistant and TÜV-certified for eye protection. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, discounted by 25%, offers a stunning 11” WQXGA display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon SM6375 chip. It’s ideal for streaming, reading, and everyday productivity with cinematic visuals and immersive Dolby Atmos audio from quad speakers.

For entertainment lovers, the Lenovo Tab Plus is now 38% off and comes loaded with 8 JBL Hi-Fi speakers, a vivid 11.5” 2K display, Android 14, and 45W fast charging—making it a mini home theater in your hands. The all-new OnePlus Pad 2, offered at 17% off, is a powerhouse with a 12.1” 3K LCD, 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and built-in AI tools like AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Writer. It also features six Dolby Atmos speakers and 67W charging.

Content creators will love the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, now 36% off, featuring a razor-sharp 12.7” 3K display with a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate, Lenovo Pen Plus, quad JBL speakers, and a massive 10,200mAh battery. For those wanting premium performance at a competitive price, the Xiaomi Pad 7 delivers with its 11.16” 3.2K CrystalRes display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, HyperOS 2, and rich color depth—ideal for gaming, content creation, and streaming.

Lastly, the HONOR Pad 9, at 33% off, offers a 12.1” 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, and a long-lasting 17-hour battery. It also includes a free Bluetooth keyboard and flip cover, making it a top pick for students and professionals alike.

Why Wait? Buy Before July 12!

Amazon’s early Prime Day tablet deals offer some of the steepest discounts of the year. Stock is limited, and these offers are Prime-exclusive, so sign up or renew your membership to unlock the full savings potential. More deals are expected to roll in daily—so keep your cart ready and your eyes on the prize!

Also Read: European Union To Unveil AI Act Compliance Code By End-2025 Amid Tech Lobbying