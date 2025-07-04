Live Tv
European Union To Unveil AI Act Compliance Code By End-2025 Amid Tech Lobbying

The European Union is working to finalize a crucial “Code of Practice” designed to assist firms in complying with the landmark AI Act. The same is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The integration of AI Act aims to provide much needed clarity for the businesses to navigating the EU comprehensive new artificial intelligence regulations.

EU faces backlash from Tech Firms 
While the core provision of the AI Act began a phased implementation in August 2024, the Code of Practice is specifically intended to detail how providers of general-purpose AI (GPAI) models, such as large language models, can demonstrate compliance. The EU AI office has been instrumental in facilitating the interactive drafting process, engaging with a wide array of stakeholders. However, EU has faced strong lobbying from the Large Tech companies over AI rules.

AI Act Compliance Code will remain Voluntary 
The code will serve as a vital tool for ensuring that AI system placed on the European market are safe, reliable, and transparent. Although the code itself will not be imposed and is expected to be voluntary. Therefore, the adherence will be critical for companies to ensure legal certainty and avoid potential penalties. Firms failing to align with the guidelines may face scrutiny and potential difficulties.

The Act may impact copyright
The Code will primarily detail the AI Act’s rules for providers of general-purpose AI models, covering aspects like transparency and copyright. This act will bring a gradual transition and aims to provide clarity for businesses navigating the new regulatory landscape. The upcoming compliance code will be a significant step in facilitating adherence to these complex regulations.

