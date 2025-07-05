Amazon Prime Day Smartphone Craze: What Buyers are Really Shopping For in 2025!

Amazon’s Prime Day Sale is back, and the excitement is real! Whether you’re hunting for a budget-friendly upgrade or a premium model phone, this year’s deals are making it hard to resist hitting “Add to Cart.” With jaw-dropping discounts, generous exchange offers, and tempting bank deals, shoppers across India are seizing the chance to score their dream smartphone at the best possible price.

Trending Smartphone Brands During Amazon Prime Day

If you’re wondering what everyone’s buying, here’s a quick rundown of the hottest picks during the sale—and why they’re stealing the spotlight.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G – Starting at ₹22,999, this sleek and powerful phone with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and 100W SUPER VOOC charging is becoming a Gen Z favourite. It’s fast, stylish, and well-priced.

iPhone 16 – Apple enthusiasts are lapping up offers that price to ₹73,000. With its amazing camera, silky-smooth iOS experience, and consistent performance, it’s still a good bet in 2025.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G – At a mere ₹11,999, this phone outperforms with a 6000mAh battery and a Super AMOLED screen, making it a great option for binge-watchers and heavy-duty users with tight purses.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G – This ₹24,999 stunner is enticing phone photographers and design enthusiasts with its 200MP camera and rounded AMOLED display.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G – For around ₹18,999, it has 3D VC cooling and a Sony IMX890 sensor, and it is a pretty option for gamers and content creators.

Smartphone Deals with Highest Discounts

Now, let’s talk money—because the discounts this Prime Day are seriously impressive.

You can score up to 40% off on big-name brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, Realme, and iQOO.

iQOO Z9 5G has seen a steep drop—from ₹24,999 to ₹19,999. That’s a solid 28% off!

Samsung Galaxy S23 is down to ₹44,999 (after coupons and bank offers), a huge cut from its original ₹79,999.



Exchange offers are making upgrades easier than ever, with some phones getting up to ₹25,000 off when trading in your old device.



And let’s not forget the bank discounts—HDFC and SBI are offering up to ₹10,000 off, plus no-cost EMI options for extra flexibility.



Shoppers are also making smart bundles—adding screen protection plans, extended warranties, and even wireless earbuds to their orders for a complete package.



