Apple Maps To Roll Out Ads Similar To Google Maps: Check Launch Timeline, Supported Devices And How It Will Impact Users And Businesses

US-based tech giant Apple is gearing up to introduce advertising within Apple Maps as part of its broader push to grow services revenue. As per a report published in Bloomberg, the company is expected to announce the move as early as this month with launch expected later this year across devices including iPhone and web.

How Apple Maps Ads will work

According to media reports, the ads in Apple Maps will work in a similar manner to search for ads already available in the App Store. Rather than promoting apps, businesses can pay for visibility within search results on Maps.

The company is likely to adopt a bidding-based model, letting brands and retailers compete for ad placements tied to specific search queries. This method is used by Google Maps too.

This system allows businesses to target users based on the internet, for example, when someone searches for “coffee near me” or “electronics store”, increasing the likelihood of discovery for paid listings.

Apple Maps Ads Launch Timeline and Availability

According to the report published in Bloomberg, the ads will start appearing in the Apple Maps as early as this summer. The feature is expected to cover iPhones, and other Apple devices, and even the web version of Maps.

The company has not officially confirmed details yet, but the move aligns with its ongoing efforts to increase revenue from services, which consists of advertising in other parts of its ecosystem.

From users’ point of view, the change could after how search results are presented within Apple Maps whereas the ads may help the businesses to gain visibility and sales, but they could also impact the overall experience by rolling out paid placements into what has traditionally been a clean interface. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7360 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

