As the launch of the iPhone 16 draws near, anticipation is building for Apple’s latest innovations. However, there may be some disappointing news for current users of older models. Reports suggest that Apple might discontinue several existing devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, once the new iPhones are announced. While this might surprise some, it aligns with Apple’s historical approach to phasing out older products.

Potential Devices Facing Discontinuation

Apple is expected to discontinue several iPhone models and other devices after this month’s launch, including:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 13

AirPods 2

iPhone 13 Mini

AirPods Pro (1st generation)

Notably, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus do not appear on this list, possibly because these models are not slated to receive Apple’s new AI features.

Is It Still Worth Buying the iPhone 15 Pro Max?

Apple’s practice of discontinuing products isn’t new—it happens almost every year. However, even if a device like the iPhone 15 Pro Max is discontinued, it remains available for purchase through various channels, including online and physical stores. Additionally, Apple continues to offer iOS updates and hardware support for these models.

Discontinuation means that Apple will stop manufacturing the model, but sales can continue as long as supplies last. If you’re considering an AI-enabled device like the iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max, now might be an excellent time to buy, especially if there are tempting deals available.

Devices that lose Apple’s support are typically added to the obsolete or vintage list 5 to 7 years after their launch. Therefore, concerns about Apple discontinuing the iPhone 15 Pro Max shouldn’t deter you from purchasing it now or even a few years down the line.