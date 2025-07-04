Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > Tech and Auto > Battle of the Flagships: Can Nothing Phone 3 Outshine OnePlus 13 in India?

Battle of the Flagships: Can Nothing Phone 3 Outshine OnePlus 13 in India?

Nothing Phone 3 vs OnePlus 13

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 11:00:43 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Nothing Phone 3 has arrived, boldly claimed by the brand as its “first true flagship”—and priced to match at ₹79,999. But in India, a country that crowned the OnePlus 13 as the go-to premium Android device, this claim demands scrutiny. Carl Pei, the man behind both brands, now watches his two creations clash in a spec-for-spec duel. Is the Phone 3 a breakthrough or just a flashy rival that misses the value mark?

Design and Display: Flash vs Finesse

Nothing Phone 3 brings a bold, head-turning aesthetic with its upgraded Glyph Matrix, featuring 489 LEDs and playful new tools like Glyph Toys and a customizable Glyph Button. It’s made to impress. In contrast, the OnePlus 13 plays it sleek and minimal, with a vegan leather finish and a classic circular Hasselblad camera module—less playful, more professional.

When it comes to display, the OnePlus 13 dominates with a 6.82-inch 2K+ LTPO AMOLED panel, Dolby Vision support, and ceramic glass protection. The Nothing Phone 3’s 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED is no slouch, offering HDR10+ and 4500 nits brightness, but the resolution and premium touch favor OnePlus.

Power, Cameras & Pricing: Who Delivers More?

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 wins on raw performance with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Elite chip and up to 24GB RAM. The Nothing Phone 3, powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, leans more toward upper mid-range specs, making its ₹79,999 price tag hard to justify against OnePlus’ ₹69,999 base model.

On the camera front, both phones offer triple-lens setups with 50MP sensors, but the OnePlus 13’s Hasselblad tuning and proven Sony sensors offer better consistency on paper. Battery-wise, OnePlus also edges out with faster 100W charging and a larger 6000mAh cell versus Nothing’s 5500mAh battery with 65W charging.

In the end, while Nothing Phone 3 dazzles with innovation and style, the OnePlus 13 stands tall as the true flagship killer—better performance, sharper display, and a more justified price tag for Indian buyers.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Break Battery Barrier — First iPhone to Hit 5,000 mAh?

Tags: mobile phonenothing phone 3OnePlus 13
Advertisement

More News

‘What About Valmiki?’: Internet Roasts Ramayana Part I ‘Writer’ Shridhar Raghavan Over Story Credit
PM Modi Honoured With Trinidad And Tobago’s Highest Award Amid High Praise From Kamla Persad-Bissessar
Tamil Nadu Eyes $5 Billion Seafood Export Boost With New Infrastructure Plan
Forced To Do ‘Pro-Israel’ Reporting: Over 100 BBC Employees Want Board Member Remove
Russia’s Overnight Drone Attack Injures 23 in Kyiv
Market Shock: SEBI Bans Jane Street After Rs 36,500 Crore F&O Profit Manipulation Allegations
This Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Has Bought An Island To Create New Country For Techies
Wake Up Healthier: How Galaxy Watch Can Transform Your Wellness Overnight
‘Metro… In Dino’ Movie Review: A Gentle Heartbeat In The Urban Jungle Of Love
36 High Court Judge Candidates Qualify Interview Marathon Under CJI Gavai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?