Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > Tech and Auto > iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Break Battery Barrier — First iPhone to Hit 5,000 mAh?

iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Break Battery Barrier — First iPhone to Hit 5,000 mAh?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to feature a 5,000 mAh battery—the largest ever in an iPhone. This aligns with reports of a thicker design to accommodate the upgrade. While higher mAh suggests longer battery life, actual performance will depend on power efficiency and new iOS 26 optimizations.

iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro Max

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 10:41:22 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to become the first iPhone ever to pack a 5,000 mAh battery, marking a significant jump from the 4,685 mAh cell in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. A leak from China, combined with earlier reports about a thicker device body, strongly suggests Apple is ready to match Android flagships in raw battery capacity—finally catching up to a threshold long dominated by rivals like Samsung and Google.

Two Leaks Align: Thicker Body May Power Bigger Battery

Back in March 2025, a trusted source claimed the iPhone 17 Pro Max would increase in depth to 8.725mm, up from 8.25mm on the current model. That small change sparked speculation of added battery room. Now, leakster Instant Digital reports a battery upgrade to 5,000 mAh — about 324 mAh more than the 16 Pro Max. The overlap between these two leaks lends credibility to the rumor.

However, more battery doesn’t always mean more life. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to debut new features such as vapor chamber cooling, which won’t affect power draw, but other additions might. Battery life will ultimately depend on power efficiency across the entire device.

Power Management and New Tech: Apple’s Bigger Play?

Apple is also rolling out new battery optimization tools in iOS 26, aiming to improve battery health and runtime. These tools likely stem from internal challenges with slimmer models like the iPhone 17 Slim and the anticipated iPhone Fold, both of which require smaller or redesigned batteries due to space constraints.

Interestingly, the iPhone 17 Slim is expected to use TDK’s new silicon-anode battery tech, offering up to 15% more energy than current designs. While this upgrade is likely exclusive to the Slim model for now, it hints at a future where the iPhone 18 Pro Max could adopt the same tech in 2026, pushing Apple’s battery game to a whole new level.

Must Read: Surprise Drop! Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Unleashed for July 4 — Grab 30 Free Rewards Before They Disappear

Tags: iPhoneiPhone 17 Pro Maxmobile phone
Advertisement

More News

‘What About Valmiki?’: Internet Roasts Ramayana Part I ‘Writer’ Shridhar Raghavan Over Story Credit
PM Modi Honoured With Trinidad And Tobago’s Highest Award Amid High Praise From Kamla Persad-Bissessar
Tamil Nadu Eyes $5 Billion Seafood Export Boost With New Infrastructure Plan
Forced To Do ‘Pro-Israel’ Reporting: Over 100 BBC Employees Want Board Member Remove
Russia’s Overnight Drone Attack Injures 23 in Kyiv
Market Shock: SEBI Bans Jane Street After Rs 36,500 Crore F&O Profit Manipulation Allegations
This Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Has Bought An Island To Create New Country For Techies
Wake Up Healthier: How Galaxy Watch Can Transform Your Wellness Overnight
‘Metro… In Dino’ Movie Review: A Gentle Heartbeat In The Urban Jungle Of Love
36 High Court Judge Candidates Qualify Interview Marathon Under CJI Gavai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?