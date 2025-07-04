iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Break Battery Barrier — First iPhone to Hit 5,000 mAh?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to become the first iPhone ever to pack a 5,000 mAh battery, marking a significant jump from the 4,685 mAh cell in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. A leak from China, combined with earlier reports about a thicker device body, strongly suggests Apple is ready to match Android flagships in raw battery capacity—finally catching up to a threshold long dominated by rivals like Samsung and Google.

Two Leaks Align: Thicker Body May Power Bigger Battery

Back in March 2025, a trusted source claimed the iPhone 17 Pro Max would increase in depth to 8.725mm, up from 8.25mm on the current model. That small change sparked speculation of added battery room. Now, leakster Instant Digital reports a battery upgrade to 5,000 mAh — about 324 mAh more than the 16 Pro Max. The overlap between these two leaks lends credibility to the rumor.

However, more battery doesn’t always mean more life. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to debut new features such as vapor chamber cooling, which won’t affect power draw, but other additions might. Battery life will ultimately depend on power efficiency across the entire device.

Power Management and New Tech: Apple’s Bigger Play?

Apple is also rolling out new battery optimization tools in iOS 26, aiming to improve battery health and runtime. These tools likely stem from internal challenges with slimmer models like the iPhone 17 Slim and the anticipated iPhone Fold, both of which require smaller or redesigned batteries due to space constraints.

Interestingly, the iPhone 17 Slim is expected to use TDK’s new silicon-anode battery tech, offering up to 15% more energy than current designs. While this upgrade is likely exclusive to the Slim model for now, it hints at a future where the iPhone 18 Pro Max could adopt the same tech in 2026, pushing Apple’s battery game to a whole new level.

