Surprise Drop! Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Unleashed for July 4 — Grab 30 Free Rewards Before They Disappear

Garena has dropped an exciting new batch of Free Fire Max redeem codes on July 4, unlocking a treasure chest of free in-game rewards including weapon skins, diamonds, cosmetics, and more. These alphanumeric codes are valid for a limited time only and can be used once per account.

To claim your loot:

Head to the official Garena rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com

Log in using your Free Fire Max account (Facebook, VK, Google, or Twitter).

Paste one of the codes below and click “Confirm.”

Your rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.

July 4 Free Fire Max Redeem Codes — Claim Fast Before They Expire

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

FFYNC9V2FTNN

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

What’s Coming Next: OB50 Advance Server, FFMIC 2025 & More

Garena is ramping up excitement for Free Fire Max fans. The OB50 Advance Server is set to go live on July 11, giving selected users early access to new features and modes. Meanwhile, anticipation is building for the long-awaited Free Fire India relaunch.

In competitive circles, the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 has been announced, offering players a new stage to showcase their skills. Keep your eyes on official platforms for upcoming announcements, patch notes, and exclusive leaks.

Act fast, redeem now, and gear up because this drop won’t last long.

Must Read: Mandatory Update for Google Pixel 6a to Solve Battery Heating Issues