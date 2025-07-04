Surprise Drop! Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Unleashed for July 4 — Grab 30 Free Rewards Before They Disappear

Garena has dropped an exciting new batch of Free Fire Max redeem codes on July 4, unlocking a treasure chest of free in-game rewards including weapon skins, diamonds, cosmetics, and more. These alphanumeric codes are valid for a limited time only and can be used once per account.
To claim your loot:
Head to the official Garena rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com
Log in using your Free Fire Max account (Facebook, VK, Google, or Twitter).
Paste one of the codes below and click “Confirm.”
Your rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.
July 4 Free Fire Max Redeem Codes — Claim Fast Before They Expire
GXFT7YNWTQSZ
FFYNC9V2FTNN
XF4SWKCH6KY4
FFDMNSW9KG2
FFNGY7PP2NWC
FFKSY7PQNWHG
FFNFSXTPVQZ9
FVTCQK2MFNSK
FFM4X2HQWCVK
FFMTYKQPFDZ9
FFPURTQPFDZ9
FFNRWTQPFDZ9
NPTF2FWSPXN9
RDNAFV2KX2CQ
FF6WN9QSFTHX
FF4MTXQPFDZ9
FFMTYQPXFGX6
FFRSX4CYHXZ8
FFDMNQX9KGX2
FFSGT9KNQXT6
XF4S9KCW7KY2
FFPURTXQFKX3
FFYNCXG2FNT4
QWER89ASDFGH
BNML12ZXCVBN
CVBN45QWERTY
GFDS78POIUAS
JHGF01LKJHGF
What’s Coming Next: OB50 Advance Server, FFMIC 2025 & More
Garena is ramping up excitement for Free Fire Max fans. The OB50 Advance Server is set to go live on July 11, giving selected users early access to new features and modes. Meanwhile, anticipation is building for the long-awaited Free Fire India relaunch.
In competitive circles, the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 has been announced, offering players a new stage to showcase their skills. Keep your eyes on official platforms for upcoming announcements, patch notes, and exclusive leaks.
Act fast, redeem now, and gear up because this drop won’t last long.
