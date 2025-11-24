LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Before Buying EV Car Must Have A Look At These High Range Electric Cars With Range Upto 502 Km

Before Buying EV Car Must Have A Look At These High Range Electric Cars With Range Upto 502 Km

If you are planning to buy a new EV car but you are not sure which car you should buy and which car will give you the maximum range. Here are the top 5 EV's of 2025 with longest range

top 5 EV of 2025, credit: ev.tatamotors.com
top 5 EV of 2025, credit: ev.tatamotors.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 24, 2025 19:52:38 IST

Before Buying EV Car Must Have A Look At These High Range Electric Cars With Range Upto 502 Km

India’s EV market is growing ahead faster than ever, and 2025 is the year which has made clear that Indian consumer is now completely ready to adopt EV. This year market has seen several innovations and experiments in the EV sector. 

Range is a major factor that makes people question before buying an EV car due to lack of charging station network in the country. This year the companies have tried to solve this problem due to a lack of charging station networks in the country. This year the companies have tried to solve this problem by launching high-range EV cars this year. Here are the top 5 EVs of this year with the longest range.  

MG Windsor EV 

The MG Windsor EV is a key player in the Indian EV market, especially in the compact SUV segment. The car comes with a spacious interior and a competitive range. MG Windsor is a 5-seater car which generates a torque of 200 Nm. The car has 15.6-inch Grandview touch display infotainment system 

The MG Windsor EV comes in two variants the standard variants come with the battery capacity of 38 kWh with claimed Range of 332 km whereas the long-range variant comes with a battery capacity of 52.9 kWh with claimed range of 449 km. The ex-showroom price of car lies between Rs. 12.65 lakh to Rs. 18.39 lakh. 

X/MGMotorIn

X/MGMotorIn

Mahindra XUV400 EV 

The Indian origin automobile giant Mahindra’s XUV400 EV is one of the strongest competitors in the long-range EV segment in India. The car stands tall because of its large battery options, high torque, and spacious dimensions. 

Mahindra XUV400 EV has a 5-star safety rating and generates a torque of 310 Nm and reaches 0-100kmph in just 8.3 seconds. The Mahindra XUV400 EV comes into two battery option first with battery capacity of 34.5 kWh that provides a claimed range of 375km, and second variant comes with battery capacity of 39.4 kWh which has a range of 456km. The ex-showroom price of car starts from Rs. 15.49 lakh. 

Tata Nexon EV 

Tata Nexon EV is the leading car in the Indian electric vehicle market. The car offers a compelling package of style, features, and range. The Tata Nexon EV comes in two variants medium range and long range.  

The medium range offers a battery capacity of 30 kWh and a claimed range of 275 km with the ex-showroom price of Rs. 12.49 lakh whereas the long-range variant comes with the battery capacity of 45 kWh and range of 489 km. Both the variant generates the torque of 215 NM. The ex-showroom price of the long range starts from Rs. 13.99 lakhs  

Tata Punch EV (Long Range) 

Tata Punch EV is one of the most compelling and high rated EV vehicles in the affordable segment in India. The car comes with a battery capacity of 35kWh with a claimed range of 421 km. The company claims that it speeds up from 0-100 kmph in just 9.5 seconds and generates torque of 190 Nm. The ex-showroom price of Tata Punch EV starts from Rs. 12.84 lakh 

Tata Curvv EV 

The Tata curvv EV is an upcoming EV vehicle. The car is positioned above the highly successful Nexon EV and is designed for consumers who are looking for more space, luxury and a long range. 

The EV will come in two variants standard range with a battery capacity of 45 kWh with a range of 430 km and a long range with a battery capacity of 55 kWh with a range of 502 km.

top 5 EV of 2025, credit: ev.tatamotors.com

top 5 EV of 2025, credit: ev.tatamotors.com

 

 

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 7:52 PM IST
