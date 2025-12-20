Big Instagram Change, Restriction On Hashtag Usage Announced, Here Is What You Need To Know

The company also told this the intent behind the limit, saying that the use of fewer and more targeted hashtags rather than generic ones could provide a boost to both the content’s performance as well as “people’s experience” on Instagram.



The company further asked the users to not spam the caption of their post or reel with too many generic or irrelevant hashtags such as #reels and #explore. The company also said that these kinds of hashtags actually don’t help users’ content appear in places like explore, the platform said, adding that it could, however, hurt the user’s content performance.

The platform has started testing this change, which could prove to be a significant one for content creators, earlier this month. The company was reportedly experimenting allowing users to add only three hashtags to each post.

However, the company has not made any formal announcement regarding this test. Some Reddit users claimed that a few accounts were getting error messages while trying to add more than three hashtags to a new post.

The curbs did not affect all the users, thus suggesting that Meta was testing the option with a selected number of users before deciding to launch the limit for everyone.