OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched: 10050mAh Battery, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Stylo Support And 5G Support With Amazing Discounts

The OnePlus has launched the Pad Go 2 which is the company’s first 5G capable tablet featuring a huge 12.1-inch display, improved performance, and stylus support. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes with the starting price of Rs. 26,999. The tablet will be available in India from 18th December.
OnePlus Pad Go 2 specification and feature
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 features a 12.1–inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support of 2.8K resolution. The device has a peak brightness of 900 nits. The tablet is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset built on 4nm architecture. The tablet offers 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and storage up to 256 GB.
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 offers a huge battery of 10,050mAh with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 and supports Open Canvas multitasking with split screen and floating widows. The company also offers AI features such as AI writer, AI recorder, and AI Editor tools to enhance the productivity.
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Price in India
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes with the starting price of Rs. 26,999 for 8GB RAM, 128GB storage with Wi-Fi, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage with Wi-Fi comes for Rs.29,999 whereas the top variant which has 5G sim support and 8GB RAM with 256GB storages is priced at Rs. 32,999.
The company offers Lavender Drift and Shadow Black colour. The 5G variant is only available in Shadow Black colour. Users can redeem Rs. 2000 of instant discount selected bank credit card and free stylo worth Rs. 3,999 for free as part of launch offer for limited time only.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed