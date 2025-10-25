LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says

China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says

China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 11:20:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says

By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A subsidiary of Chinese battery company Gotion has abandoned a plan to build a $2.4 billion plant in Michigan to produce key materials for electric vehicle batteries, the state said on Thursday. The plan, first announced in October 2022, was expected to create 2,350 factory jobs but came under criticism from some lawmakers for the company's Chinese ownership. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) said none of a $125 million state grant for the project was ever disbursed and it will pursue repayment of another $23.6 million state award that went toward purchase of the property. Germany's Volkswagen is the largest single shareholder in Gotion Inc's parent company, owning about 30% of Gotion High-Tech. U.S. lawmakers said last month China maintains "effective control" through multiple individual shareholders. Gotion Inc's head of corporate and public affairs, Benjamin Howes, would not address specific questions on the plant but said in a statement the firm "remains firmly committed to its mission of driving America's clean energy future" including at a plant in Illinois. Volkswagen was not available to comment. In March 2024, Gotion sued Green Township in Michigan for allegedly breaching an agreement to build the plant. The MEDC last month sent Gotion a letter saying it was in default on its grant agreement because there had been no actions on the project site in more than 120 days. The state had given Gotion 30 days to resolve the default. A lawyer acting for Gotion Inc said in a letter to the MEDC seen by Reuters that it was "utterly false" to accuse the company of abandoning the project. He added because of a "barrage of attacks that Gotion has had to endure at this site" and Green Township's opposition, that a better course of action was to suspend the default for six months to have "an open and candid discussion about the viability of the project and the long-term plan for this site." Over the last year, Americans' waning enthusiasm for electric cars led automakers to delay or scrap factory projects. After recent EV policy changes by the Trump administration, automakers are further retrenching. Representative John Moolenaar, a Michigan Republican who chairs a select committee on China, praised the withdrawal of state support for the project. He had worked with residents in Green Township to oppose the project and bar U.S. government subsidies for Chinese-affiliated battery companies like Gotion. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by James Pomfret in Hong Kong; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Christopher Cushing)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 11:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

UN cybercrime treaty to be signed in Hanoi to tackle global offences

US pushes regulators on connecting data centers to grid

IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Elections 2025: Chirag Paswan Slams RJD Over Muslim Representation Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Thailand Mourns: Queen Sirikit, Beloved Former Queen of Thailand and Mother of the Reigning Monarch, Dies at 93

US, China seek to avoid trade war escalation, salvage Trump-Xi meeting in Malaysia talks

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 25: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi Government Announces Public Holiday on October 27

China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says

Maharashtra Woman Doctor’s Suicide: Prashant Bankar, Landlord’s Son, The Man Named In Palm Note, Arrested

James Harden pours in 30 as Clippers smash Suns

UPDATE 1-Baseball-Blue Jays stun Ohtani, Dodgers in World Series opener

China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says
China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says
China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says
China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says

QUICK LINKS