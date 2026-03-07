Didn’t Like The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro? From Realme 16 Pro To Google Pixel 9a, Here Are 5 Best Alternatives

UK based smartphone manufacturing company has recently launched the Nothing Phone 4a lineup which consist of Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. The phone features great features ranging from camera to display but if you are looking for alternative options, here are five options that you can check out.

Realme 16 Pro 5G

The Realme 16 Pro 5G features a dual camera setup on the rear panel featuring a primary sensor of 200MP supported by 8MP lenses. The front panel features a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device is packed with a 7,000mAh battery. The devices come with the starting price of Rs 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The device features a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by the Exynos 2400e processor. The rear panel of the device features a triple camera setup offering a 50MP + 8MP + 12MP camera and 10MP camera on the front for selfie and video calling. The device is packed with a 4700mAh battery. The phone is priced at Rs 39,999.

Oppo Reno 15c

The Oppo Reno 15c features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1 billion colours support. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and runs on ColorOS 16. The rear panel of the device features a triple camera setup offering 50MP + 50MP + 8MP sensors while the front panel offers a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. The phone is backed with a 6,500mAh battery supported by an 80W wired fast charging. The cost of the phone is Rs 37,999

Google Pixel 9a

The Google Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch P-OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2700 nits. The device is powered by Google Tensor G4. The rear panel of the phone features a dual camera setup offering 48MP + 13MP camera sensors while the front panel offers a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device is packed with a 5100mAh battery supported by a 23W wired fast charging. The starting price of the phone is Rs 39,980.