Home > Tech and Auto > Didn't Like The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro? From Realme 16 Pro To Google Pixel 9a, Here Are 5 Best Alternatives

Didn't Like The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro? From Realme 16 Pro To Google Pixel 9a, Here Are 5 Best Alternatives

Nothing has recently launched it Phone 4a series which consist of two models Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. If you don't want want to buy Phone 4a Pro and looking for alternative here is a tailored list five best smartphones you can buy instead of Nothing Phone 4a Pro.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 7, 2026 13:55:58 IST

Didn’t Like The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro? From Realme 16 Pro To Google Pixel 9a, Here Are 5 Best Alternatives

UK based smartphone manufacturing company has recently launched the Nothing Phone 4a lineup which consist of Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. The phone features great features ranging from camera to display but if you are looking for alternative options, here are five options that you can check out. 

Realme 16 Pro 5G  

The Realme 16 Pro 5G features a dual camera setup on the rear panel featuring a primary sensor of 200MP supported by 8MP lenses. The front panel features a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device is packed with a 7,000mAh battery. The devices come with the starting price of Rs 34,999. 

OnePlus Nord 5 5G 

The OnePlus Nord 5G features a 6.83-inch Swift AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The device supports 1 billion colours. The rear panel of the device features a dual camera setup offering a 50MP primary shooter supported by an 8MP camera, whereas the front panel features a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device is packed with a 6,800mAh battery supported by 80W wired fast charging. The starting price of the phone is Rs 33,999. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 

The device features a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by the Exynos 2400e processor. The rear panel of the device features a triple camera setup offering a 50MP + 8MP + 12MP camera and 10MP camera on the front for selfie and video calling. The device is packed with a 4700mAh battery. The phone is priced at Rs 39,999. 

Oppo Reno 15c 

The Oppo Reno 15c features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1 billion colours support. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and runs on ColorOS 16. The rear panel of the device features a triple camera setup offering 50MP + 50MP + 8MP sensors while the front panel offers a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. The phone is backed with a 6,500mAh battery supported by an 80W wired fast charging. The cost of the phone is Rs 37,999 

Google Pixel 9a 

The Google Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch P-OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2700 nits. The device is powered by Google Tensor G4. The rear panel of the phone features a dual camera setup offering 48MP + 13MP camera sensors while the front panel offers a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device is packed with a 5100mAh battery supported by a 23W wired fast charging. The starting price of the phone is Rs 39,980. 

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 1:55 PM IST
Tags: Google Pixel 9aNothing PhoneNothing Phone 4aOnePlus Nord 5oppo reno 15cRealme 16 Pro 5GSamsung Galaxy S24 FE

Didn’t Like The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro? From Realme 16 Pro To Google Pixel 9a, Here Are 5 Best Alternatives

