From Tata Sierra EV to Mini Countryman JCW: 5 SUVs Launching by Diwali 2025

With Diwali 2025 just around the corner, excitement is heating up in Indian automobile market. Festive discounts, reduced GST rates, and the thrill of new launches make this perfect time for car buyers to upgrade their rides. This year, several SUVs from popular Indian brands like Tata and Mahindra to luxury players like Volvo and Mini are all set to make their debut adding extra sparkle to festive season.

Tata Sierra EV- Iconic comeback in electric form

Tata Motors is reviving the legendary Sierra SUV, this time with a modern twist. The Tata Sierra EV will debut around October-November 2025, followed by petrol and diesel variants in 2026. This futuristic SUV will feature a triple-screen dashboard, including a digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment screen, and a screen for the co-passenger. With 65 kWh or 75 kWh battery option, it promises a driving range up to 500 km on a single charge. Highlights include Levels 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated seats, making it one of Tata’s most premium offerings.

2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift- Rugged Icon Redefined

The Mahindra Thar Facelift brings subtle upgrades while staying true to its rugged off-road roots. It will sport modern features like new alloy wheels and a rear camera for better visibility. Along with its legendary 4X4 capability, it will now offer added comfort with power windows, armrests, and other user-friendly updates. Perfect for adventure seekers who also crave convenience.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift- Tech meets Toughness

The Bolero Neo Facelift will see significant design and tech updates. It gets a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless connectivity, a bolder front grille, and more aggressive exterior design. Powered by the reliable 1.5L turbo-diesel engine, it combines dependability with a refreshed modern appeal.

Volvo EX30 2025- Compact Luxury EV

Volvo’s EX30, a compact electric SUV, is set to make a splash in the premium EV segment. Its 69kWh battery produces 272hp and 343nm of torque, reaching 0-100kmph in just 5.7 seconds, while offering a 480km range. Built with eco-friendly materials, it includes features like a 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Levels 2 ADAS, making it both sustainable and luxurious.

Mini Countryman JCW 2025- Performance Powerhouse

Set to launch on October 14, 2025, the Mini Countryman JCW will be the only petrol-powered variant in its lineup for India. Its 2.0L turbo-petrol engine produces 300 hp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox and AWD. It races from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds, with a price tag expected around Rs 70 lakh. Its sporty design, complete with chequered flag details and bold red essence, makes it a head-turner this festive season.

Conclusion

This Diwali, the Indian SUV market is set to shine brighter than ever. From eco-friendly EVs like the Tata Sierra EV and Volvo EX30, to rugged icons like Mahindra Thar and Bolero Neo, and the performance-driven Mini Countryman JCW, there is something for everyone. Whether you are seeking luxury, sustainability, or raw power, these upcoming launches promise to make this festive season truly exciting for car enthusiasts.