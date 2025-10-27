LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Elon Musk’s Starlink To Launch 9 Satellite Stations In India, List Includes Mumbai, Noida And…

Elon Musk’s Starlink To Launch 9 Satellite Stations In India, List Includes Mumbai, Noida And…

With most approvals in place and infrastructure work underway, Starlink plans to bring high-speed internet to even the most remote corners of the country.

Elon Musk’s Starlink
Elon Musk’s Starlink

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 27, 2025 18:22:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Elon Musk’s Starlink To Launch 9 Satellite Stations In India, List Includes Mumbai, Noida And…

After launching Tesla showrooms earlier this year in India, world’s richest man, Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink, has started setting up its network in key Indian cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, and Hyderabad. Starlink has also begun security and system trials as part of its preparation for a nationwide rollout. With most approvals in place and infrastructure work underway, the company plans to bring high-speed internet to even the most remote corners of the country.

To ensure seamless connectivity across India, Starlink is building nine gateway earth stations in cities like Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow. These will serve as key hubs for transmitting and receiving satellite signals once commercial operations begin.

The company has received temporary approval to use a limited radio spectrum for testing and security checks. It has also been allowed to import 100 satellite terminals to carry out these tests. However, commercial use has not yet been permitted.

You Might Be Interested In

Starlink now awaits final clearances from the Department of Telecommunications for SATCOM licensing and spectrum allocation. Both are expected to be approved by the end of 2025, paving the way for the company’s official launch in early 2026, according to reports.

Some media reports also state that Starlink aims to connect over 20 lakh users across India during its initial rollout phase. To simplify customer onboarding, the company has already partnered with UIDAI for Aadhaar-based KYC verification.

The one-time installation cost for Starlink’s hardware is expected to be around Rs 30,000 or slightly higher. Monthly subscription plans are likely to start at around Rs 3,300, depending on speed and data usage, according to reports.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Makes Big Statement About Donald Trump’s Rival Zohran Mamdani, Netizens Wonder If Tesla CEO Is Mocking Or Praising, Calls Him The ‘Future Of The…’

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 6:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: elon muskhome-hero-pos-9starlinkstarlink india

RELATED News

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

Microsoft Teams To Inform Your Boss If You Are Not In Office: Here’s What It Means

Big Tech to report earnings under specter of AI bubble

Big Tech to report earnings under specter of AI bubble

India's LTIMindtree betting big on new AI unit, CEO says

LATEST NEWS

Javier Milei Wins High-Stakes Argentina Elections: Meet ‘The Chainsaw Man’ Who Takes Advice From His Dogs, Also A Trump Ally

Big Update On Ayodhya Ram Mandir: All Temple Construction Work Completed, Details Inside

BRIEF-Orchestra BioMed Announces First Patients Enrolled in Virtue® SAB US Pivotal IDE Coronary Trial

‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!

UnitedHealth investors pin turnaround hopes on new CEO

Afghan women return to international stage in FIFA tournament

Afghan women return to international stage in FIFA tournament

Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Epic Has A New Release Date, Check New Date Here As Makers Add New Scene To Final Cut

Skanda Sashti 2025: Soorasamharam 2025 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Tiruchendur Schedule, Mantras

Elon Musk’s Starlink To Launch 9 Satellite Stations In India, List Includes Mumbai, Noida And…

Elon Musk’s Starlink To Launch 9 Satellite Stations In India, List Includes Mumbai, Noida And…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elon Musk’s Starlink To Launch 9 Satellite Stations In India, List Includes Mumbai, Noida And…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elon Musk’s Starlink To Launch 9 Satellite Stations In India, List Includes Mumbai, Noida And…
Elon Musk’s Starlink To Launch 9 Satellite Stations In India, List Includes Mumbai, Noida And…
Elon Musk’s Starlink To Launch 9 Satellite Stations In India, List Includes Mumbai, Noida And…
Elon Musk’s Starlink To Launch 9 Satellite Stations In India, List Includes Mumbai, Noida And…

QUICK LINKS