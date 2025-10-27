Elon Musk’s Starlink To Launch 9 Satellite Stations In India, List Includes Mumbai, Noida And…

After launching Tesla showrooms earlier this year in India, world’s richest man, Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink, has started setting up its network in key Indian cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, and Hyderabad. Starlink has also begun security and system trials as part of its preparation for a nationwide rollout. With most approvals in place and infrastructure work underway, the company plans to bring high-speed internet to even the most remote corners of the country.

To ensure seamless connectivity across India, Starlink is building nine gateway earth stations in cities like Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow. These will serve as key hubs for transmitting and receiving satellite signals once commercial operations begin.

The company has received temporary approval to use a limited radio spectrum for testing and security checks. It has also been allowed to import 100 satellite terminals to carry out these tests. However, commercial use has not yet been permitted.

Starlink now awaits final clearances from the Department of Telecommunications for SATCOM licensing and spectrum allocation. Both are expected to be approved by the end of 2025, paving the way for the company’s official launch in early 2026, according to reports.

Some media reports also state that Starlink aims to connect over 20 lakh users across India during its initial rollout phase. To simplify customer onboarding, the company has already partnered with UIDAI for Aadhaar-based KYC verification.

The one-time installation cost for Starlink’s hardware is expected to be around Rs 30,000 or slightly higher. Monthly subscription plans are likely to start at around Rs 3,300, depending on speed and data usage, according to reports.

