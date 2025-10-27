LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman
LIVE TV
Home > World > Elon Musk Makes Big Statement About Donald Trump’s Rival Zohran Mamdani, Netizens Wonder If Tesla CEO Is Mocking Or Praising, Calls Him The ‘Future Of The…’

Elon Musk Makes Big Statement About Donald Trump’s Rival Zohran Mamdani, Netizens Wonder If Tesla CEO Is Mocking Or Praising, Calls Him The ‘Future Of The…’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday called Zohran Mamdani, the frontrunner in New York City’s mayoral race, the “future of the Democratic Party.” The remark followed Governor Kathy Hochul’s endorsement of Mamdani’s campaign. The comment has sparked debate on whether Musk’s statement was genuine praise or sarcasm.

Elon Musk calls Zohran Mamdani “the future of the Democratic Party” after Kathy Hochul’s endorsement sparks online debate. Photo: X.
Elon Musk calls Zohran Mamdani “the future of the Democratic Party” after Kathy Hochul’s endorsement sparks online debate. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 27, 2025 12:08:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Elon Musk Makes Big Statement About Donald Trump’s Rival Zohran Mamdani, Netizens Wonder If Tesla CEO Is Mocking Or Praising, Calls Him The ‘Future Of The…’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday lauded Zohran Mamdani, the frontrunner in New York City’s mayoral race, calling him the “future” of the Democratic Party in the United States. It was not clear whether he praised or mocked Zohran.

Taking to X, Musk reshared a clip of New York Governor Kathy Hochul endorsing Mamdani’s mayoral bid and wrote, “Zohran is the future of the Democratic Party.”

Elon Musk Praising Zohran Mamdani

The praise came a day after Mamdani received strong backing from prominent left-wing leaders during a vote rally held on Sunday.

You Might Be Interested In

Musk’s remarks for Mamdani came months after the 34-year-old politician defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the June Democratic primary.

Also Read: ‘The Real Victim Of 9/11 Was His Auntie…’ JD Vance Mocks Zohran Mamdani’s 9/11 Hijab Remark Amid NYC Mayoral Race

Zohran Mamdani Receiving Huge Support

Zohran Mamdani, who identifies as a self-proclaimed socialist, has drawn support from several senior Democratic figures. Alongside Hochul, his growing list of backers reportedly includes House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, US Representative Jerrold Nadler, who represents Manhattan’s Upper West Side, and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The progressive candidate has built his campaign around issues of affordability and housing. His key promises include freezing rents for New York City’s two million rent-stabilized tenants, constructing 200,000 new homes over the next decade, and ensuring that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is barred from operating in the city.

Who is  Zohran Mamdani?

Mamdani, 34, is the son of acclaimed Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani. His family background has led some critics to label him a “nepo baby,” though his supporters emphasize his independent political vision and grassroots activism.

He is also poised to become New York City’s first Muslim mayor, a milestone that has added symbolic significance to his candidacy. Widely seen as a progressive Muslim leader, Mamdani has become a key figure in reshaping the Democratic Party’s urban base.

Tensions Between Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani has been a vocal critic of U PrSesident Donald Trump, who once shared a highly publicized rapport with Elon Musk. While Musk previously endorsed Trump’s White House bid and contributed millions to his campaign, the Tesla CEO’s latest statement marks a rare public show of support for a candidate ideologically opposed to the  president.

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly targeted Mamdani. In June, he called the New York mayoral contender a “100% Communist Lunatic.” He went on to say, “He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him.”

Also Read: US-China Trade Deal: Major Shift Ahead Of Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting | DETAILS

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 12:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: elon muskhome-hero-pos-10us newsWorld newszohran mamdani

RELATED News

Viral Video Captures White Man Spewing Racist Abuse At Indian Worker In Canada

BRIEF-Galp Q3 Adjusted Net Profit At 407 Mln Euros

BRIEF-Akbank Says It Secures Total Syndicated Loan Worth $478.5 Mln And EUR 147 Mln From International Markets

Hanwha Ocean expects volatility in sales outlook at Philly Shipyard due to China sanctions

BRIEF-Chennai Petroleum Sept-Quarter Consol Profit 7.19 Billion Rupees

LATEST NEWS

Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist, Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out

Cockroach ‘Hanged Until Death’: Air India’s ‘Cabin Defect Log’ Sparks Internet’s Detective Mode

AI Minister Diella ‘Pregnant’ With 83 Babies, Albania’s PM Edi Rama Stuns World With Shocking Revelation

San Diego FC makes early scoring stick in Game One win over Timbers

MCX Goes For Gold! Launches Options Contracts For Liquid Gold And Silver Futures With BULLDEX, Turning Up the Glitter And Sparking Investor Frenzy

Indore Australian Women Cricketers Harassment Case: BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Says ‘Players Should A Learn Lesson’

Elon Musk Makes Big Statement About Donald Trump’s Rival Zohran Mamdani, Netizens Wonder If Tesla CEO Is Mocking Or Praising, Calls Him The ‘Future Of The…’

Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday

What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported

What Do We Know About the Lenskart IPO So Far? Is the Hype Real- Price Band, Outlook, and Market Views

Elon Musk Makes Big Statement About Donald Trump’s Rival Zohran Mamdani, Netizens Wonder If Tesla CEO Is Mocking Or Praising, Calls Him The ‘Future Of The…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elon Musk Makes Big Statement About Donald Trump’s Rival Zohran Mamdani, Netizens Wonder If Tesla CEO Is Mocking Or Praising, Calls Him The ‘Future Of The…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elon Musk Makes Big Statement About Donald Trump’s Rival Zohran Mamdani, Netizens Wonder If Tesla CEO Is Mocking Or Praising, Calls Him The ‘Future Of The…’
Elon Musk Makes Big Statement About Donald Trump’s Rival Zohran Mamdani, Netizens Wonder If Tesla CEO Is Mocking Or Praising, Calls Him The ‘Future Of The…’
Elon Musk Makes Big Statement About Donald Trump’s Rival Zohran Mamdani, Netizens Wonder If Tesla CEO Is Mocking Or Praising, Calls Him The ‘Future Of The…’
Elon Musk Makes Big Statement About Donald Trump’s Rival Zohran Mamdani, Netizens Wonder If Tesla CEO Is Mocking Or Praising, Calls Him The ‘Future Of The…’

QUICK LINKS