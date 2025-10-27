Elon Musk Makes Big Statement About Donald Trump’s Rival Zohran Mamdani, Netizens Wonder If Tesla CEO Is Mocking Or Praising, Calls Him The ‘Future Of The…’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday lauded Zohran Mamdani, the frontrunner in New York City’s mayoral race, calling him the “future” of the Democratic Party in the United States. It was not clear whether he praised or mocked Zohran.

Taking to X, Musk reshared a clip of New York Governor Kathy Hochul endorsing Mamdani’s mayoral bid and wrote, “Zohran is the future of the Democratic Party.”

Elon Musk Praising Zohran Mamdani

The praise came a day after Mamdani received strong backing from prominent left-wing leaders during a vote rally held on Sunday.

Musk’s remarks for Mamdani came months after the 34-year-old politician defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the June Democratic primary.

Zohran Mamdani Receiving Huge Support

Zohran Mamdani, who identifies as a self-proclaimed socialist, has drawn support from several senior Democratic figures. Alongside Hochul, his growing list of backers reportedly includes House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, US Representative Jerrold Nadler, who represents Manhattan’s Upper West Side, and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The progressive candidate has built his campaign around issues of affordability and housing. His key promises include freezing rents for New York City’s two million rent-stabilized tenants, constructing 200,000 new homes over the next decade, and ensuring that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is barred from operating in the city.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Mamdani, 34, is the son of acclaimed Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani. His family background has led some critics to label him a “nepo baby,” though his supporters emphasize his independent political vision and grassroots activism.

He is also poised to become New York City’s first Muslim mayor, a milestone that has added symbolic significance to his candidacy. Widely seen as a progressive Muslim leader, Mamdani has become a key figure in reshaping the Democratic Party’s urban base.

Tensions Between Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani has been a vocal critic of U PrSesident Donald Trump, who once shared a highly publicized rapport with Elon Musk. While Musk previously endorsed Trump’s White House bid and contributed millions to his campaign, the Tesla CEO’s latest statement marks a rare public show of support for a candidate ideologically opposed to the president.

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly targeted Mamdani. In June, he called the New York mayoral contender a “100% Communist Lunatic.” He went on to say, “He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him.”

