LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘The Real Victim Of 9/11 Was His Auntie…’ JD Vance Mocks Zohran Mamdani’s 9/11 Hijab Remark Amid NYC Mayoral Race

‘The Real Victim Of 9/11 Was His Auntie…’ JD Vance Mocks Zohran Mamdani’s 9/11 Hijab Remark Amid NYC Mayoral Race

US Vice President JD Vance has sparked controversy after he mocked New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani for becoming emotional while recalling how his Muslim aunt stopped taking the subway after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

'The Real Victim Of 9/11 Was His Auntie...' JD Vance Mocks Zohran Mamdani’s 9/11 Hijab Remark Amid NYC Mayoral Race (Representational Image)
'The Real Victim Of 9/11 Was His Auntie...' JD Vance Mocks Zohran Mamdani’s 9/11 Hijab Remark Amid NYC Mayoral Race (Representational Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: October 26, 2025 16:54:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘The Real Victim Of 9/11 Was His Auntie…’ JD Vance Mocks Zohran Mamdani’s 9/11 Hijab Remark Amid NYC Mayoral Race

US Vice President JD Vance has recently sparked controversy after he mocked New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani for becoming emotional while recalling how his Muslim aunt stopped taking the subway after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Posting a clip of Mamdani’s remarks on X, Vance wrote, “According to Zohran, the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks.”

His comment came after Mamdani’s speech outside the Islamic Cultural Center of The Bronx, where the 34-year-old Queens Assemblyman spoke about the prejudice faced by Muslim New Yorkers in the aftermath of 9/11.

Mamdani Speaks On Fear & Faith

During his address, Mamdani stated his aunt’s experience reflected the deep fear and discrimination Muslim families endured in the years following the terror attacks.

“My aunt stopped riding the subway after September 11 because she didn’t feel safe being seen in a headscarf,” he said, adding that fear and humiliation had become part of daily life for many Muslims in the city.

Mamdani clarified that his words were not aimed at his political rivals but at fellow Muslims who felt alienated.

“The dream of every Muslim is simply to be treated the same as any other New Yorker. No more asking for less,” he said, pledging to embrace his Muslim identity more openly.

Political Backlash

Mamdani’s comments have ignited a fresh round of criticism in an already polarised mayoral race. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo accused him of harbouring extremist leanings, even suggesting during a radio interview that Mamdani would “be cheering” if “another 9/11” happened.

Similarly, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa alleged that Mamdani supported “global jihad” during a debate.

Even current Mayor Eric Adams drew backlash for endorsing Cuomo and remarking that New York “can’t be Europe” because of Islamic extremism.

Mamdani Stands His Ground

Mamdani reaffirmed his commitment to speak openly about his faith, saying he would not hide who he is to appease political opponents.

He added, “I will no longer look for myself in the shadows. I will find myself in the light,” as early voting began in the closely watched New York City mayoral election.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Breaks the Internet: Dances with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at ASEAN 2025 Summit

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 4:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: JD Vance ControversyUS Vice President JD Vancezohran mamdani

RELATED News

UPDATE 4-Trump eyes trade deal after US, China reach early consensus in "successful" talks

Kremlin: it is wrong to talk about cancellation of Putin-Trump summit, RIA reports

BRAZIL FM: TRUMP GAVE INSTRUCTION TO START A BILATERAL NEGOTIATION PROCESS, THAT SHOULD HAPPEN TODAY

Donald Trump Breaks the Internet: Dances with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at ASEAN 2025 Summit

At least 5 workers injured in oil pipeline fire in Iraq's Zubair oilfield

LATEST NEWS

Johnny Depp set to return as Scrooge in ‘Christmas Carol’ remake

Has Salman Khan Been Declared A Terrorist By Pakistan Over Balochistan Remark? Here’s The Truth

Thailand, US reach framework agreement on trade

‘Waah Shampy Waah’ Trends Again After Shampy Caught Kissing Someone Else, Controversial Clip Goes Viral

“He Ate A Bite And Collapsed”: Satish Shah’s Manager Recalls Actor’s Final Moments

US, Vietnam agree to boost trade, tariffs on some Vietnamese goods may be removed

Adani Ports Anchors India’s Blue Economy Ambitions at India Maritime Week 2025

Are Deodorants Really Safe? Shocking Risks You Didn’t Know

Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

‘The Real Victim Of 9/11 Was His Auntie…’ JD Vance Mocks Zohran Mamdani’s 9/11 Hijab Remark Amid NYC Mayoral Race

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘The Real Victim Of 9/11 Was His Auntie…’ JD Vance Mocks Zohran Mamdani’s 9/11 Hijab Remark Amid NYC Mayoral Race

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘The Real Victim Of 9/11 Was His Auntie…’ JD Vance Mocks Zohran Mamdani’s 9/11 Hijab Remark Amid NYC Mayoral Race
‘The Real Victim Of 9/11 Was His Auntie…’ JD Vance Mocks Zohran Mamdani’s 9/11 Hijab Remark Amid NYC Mayoral Race
‘The Real Victim Of 9/11 Was His Auntie…’ JD Vance Mocks Zohran Mamdani’s 9/11 Hijab Remark Amid NYC Mayoral Race
‘The Real Victim Of 9/11 Was His Auntie…’ JD Vance Mocks Zohran Mamdani’s 9/11 Hijab Remark Amid NYC Mayoral Race

QUICK LINKS