‘The Real Victim Of 9/11 Was His Auntie…’ JD Vance Mocks Zohran Mamdani’s 9/11 Hijab Remark Amid NYC Mayoral Race

US Vice President JD Vance has recently sparked controversy after he mocked New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani for becoming emotional while recalling how his Muslim aunt stopped taking the subway after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Posting a clip of Mamdani’s remarks on X, Vance wrote, “According to Zohran, the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks.”

His comment came after Mamdani’s speech outside the Islamic Cultural Center of The Bronx, where the 34-year-old Queens Assemblyman spoke about the prejudice faced by Muslim New Yorkers in the aftermath of 9/11.

Mamdani Speaks On Fear & Faith

During his address, Mamdani stated his aunt’s experience reflected the deep fear and discrimination Muslim families endured in the years following the terror attacks.

“My aunt stopped riding the subway after September 11 because she didn’t feel safe being seen in a headscarf,” he said, adding that fear and humiliation had become part of daily life for many Muslims in the city.

Mamdani clarified that his words were not aimed at his political rivals but at fellow Muslims who felt alienated.

“The dream of every Muslim is simply to be treated the same as any other New Yorker. No more asking for less,” he said, pledging to embrace his Muslim identity more openly.

Political Backlash

Mamdani’s comments have ignited a fresh round of criticism in an already polarised mayoral race. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo accused him of harbouring extremist leanings, even suggesting during a radio interview that Mamdani would “be cheering” if “another 9/11” happened.

Similarly, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa alleged that Mamdani supported “global jihad” during a debate.

Even current Mayor Eric Adams drew backlash for endorsing Cuomo and remarking that New York “can’t be Europe” because of Islamic extremism.

Mamdani Stands His Ground

Mamdani reaffirmed his commitment to speak openly about his faith, saying he would not hide who he is to appease political opponents.

He added, “I will no longer look for myself in the shadows. I will find myself in the light,” as early voting began in the closely watched New York City mayoral election.

