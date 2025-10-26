Donald Trump Breaks the Internet: Dances with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at ASEAN 2025 Summit

Viral Video of US President Donald Trump dancing with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

US President Donald Trump was seen in a different vibe recently. He was invited to Malaysia, where he made a memorable entry altogether. He was seen in this signature fist-pumping dance, where he did a slow, rhythmic movement, at the red carpet for the ASEAN 2025 Summit.

He was greeted by Major ethnicities, including groups from Borneo, Malay, Chinese, and Indian communities. Trump was accompanied by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. They both were seen joyfully dancing with the groups and adding charm to the celebratory atmosphere. The video was posted shortly after and went viral and capturing the attention of social media users. Both the leaders were dancing on the red carpet to the beat of Hawaii Five-0. The moment was captured shortly after Air Force One landed at the airport in the morning.

Trump kicks off his visit to Malaysia with a “dance.” So cringe. pic.twitter.com/kxaMUXKJoy — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 26, 2025







Netizen’s Reaction

Netizens had mixed reactions to the video, and here is what people of X have to say about this viral video. A user said, “Trump dance goes global. This isn’t just politics—it’s CULTURE. When a president’s signature move becomes an international moment, that’s soft power in action. Love him or hate him, the man understands spectacle and virality. Malaysia edition hitting different.” Another user commented, So he is dancing with Muslims, and making deals, but Mamdani needs to be deported to ?!? Bwahahaha.”

What Is the ASEAN Summit?

The ASEAN Summit is a meeting that happens twice a year. The meeting is held by the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). In this meeting, issues related to the economy, political affairs, security, and socio-cultural development of the Southeast Asian countries are discussed.

