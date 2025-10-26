LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Donald Trump Breaks the Internet: Dances with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at ASEAN 2025 Summit

Donald Trump Breaks the Internet: Dances with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at ASEAN 2025 Summit

US President Donald Trump caught some eyes at the ASEAN Summit 2025. This light-hearted moment showcased cross-cultural diplomacy and definitely caught global attention.

Check out the viral video of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with the people on the red carpet of the ASEAN Summit 2025. (Image Credit: X @RpsAgainstTrump)
Check out the viral video of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with the people on the red carpet of the ASEAN Summit 2025. (Image Credit: X @RpsAgainstTrump)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 26, 2025 13:24:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Breaks the Internet: Dances with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at ASEAN 2025 Summit

Viral Video of US President Donald Trump dancing with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. 

US President Donald Trump was seen in a different vibe recently. He was invited to Malaysia, where he made a memorable entry altogether. He was seen in this signature fist-pumping dance, where he did a slow, rhythmic movement, at the red carpet for the ASEAN 2025 Summit.

He was greeted by Major ethnicities, including groups from Borneo, Malay, Chinese, and Indian communities. Trump was accompanied by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. They both were seen joyfully dancing with the groups and adding charm to the celebratory atmosphere. The video was posted shortly after and went viral and capturing the attention of social media users. Both the leaders were dancing on the red carpet to the beat of Hawaii Five-0. The moment was captured shortly after Air Force One landed at the airport in the morning. 

You Might Be Interested In



Netizen’s Reaction

Netizens had mixed reactions to the video, and here is what people of X have to say about this viral video. A user said, “Trump dance goes global. This isn’t just politics—it’s CULTURE. When a president’s signature move becomes an international moment, that’s soft power in action. Love him or hate him, the man understands spectacle and virality. Malaysia edition hitting different.” Another user commented, So he is dancing with Muslims, and making deals, but Mamdani needs to be deported to ?!?  Bwahahaha.”

What Is the ASEAN Summit?

The ASEAN Summit is a meeting that happens twice a year. The meeting is held by the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). In this meeting, issues related to the economy, political affairs, security, and socio-cultural development of the Southeast Asian countries are discussed. 

Also Read: ‘Peace Talks Or Open War’ Pakistan Minister Warns Afghanistan

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 1:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anwar Ibrahim Trump meetingASEAN 2025 Kuala LumpurASEAN Summit 2025 newsDonald Trump MalaysiaDonald Trump viral videoTrump ASEAN 2025 SummitTrump dance videoTrump dancing with Anwar IbrahimTrump diplomacy videoTrump international visitTrump Malaysia viralTrump Malaysia visitTrump red carpet danceTrump viral momentUS President Donald Trump news

RELATED News

WTA 250, Jiangxi Open Women's Singles Results

North Korea's foreign minister to visit Russia on October 26-28, RIA reports

Lando Norris on Mexico City GP pole; Max Verstappen 5th

North Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman For Stabbing Husband Over…

You Won’t Believe What Bengaluru’s Streets Look Like- Foreign Vlogger Horrified, Exposes Truth

LATEST NEWS

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2FY26 Profit Slips T ₹4,468 Crore; Asset Quality Improves

EPFO 3.0 Update: How to Withdraw Your PF Directly from ATM Using UAN

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

Donald Trump Breaks the Internet: Dances with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at ASEAN 2025 Summit

India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

From Messi to Mbappé: FIFA 2025’s Most Talked-About Players

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

Abhishek Nayar Takes Charge As Kolkata Knight Riders Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

Pop Star Katy Perry And Ex-PM Of Canada Justin Trudeau Make Romance Official In Paris! Official Stamp On Relationship

Donald Trump Breaks the Internet: Dances with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at ASEAN 2025 Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Breaks the Internet: Dances with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at ASEAN 2025 Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Breaks the Internet: Dances with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at ASEAN 2025 Summit
Donald Trump Breaks the Internet: Dances with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at ASEAN 2025 Summit
Donald Trump Breaks the Internet: Dances with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at ASEAN 2025 Summit
Donald Trump Breaks the Internet: Dances with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at ASEAN 2025 Summit

QUICK LINKS