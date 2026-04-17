Elon Musk’s Tesla Model Y Preparing 6-Seater Variant For India Launch Amid EV Push- Check Specs, Features And Expected Price Details

Tesla Model Y: After a slow start, Tesla is planning to be back in India: Tesla Model Y L, long-wheelbase, six-seater coming soon. Following a slow and underwhelming start in India, Tesla is reportedly back in the country with plans to introduce a long-wheelbase, six-seater version of its popular Model Y EV. According to reports, the new Model Y L, a stretched version of the current five-seater with three rows of seating, could launch in India as early as next week. The Tesla Model Y L aims to bring the brand back in the country’s price-sensitive but fast-growing EV market where high import duties and limited charging infrastructure are a deterrent for buyers.

What is the Tesla Model Y L and how is it different?

The Model Y L is, as the name suggests, a stretched version of the popular Model Y, with additional wheelbase space to accommodate a third row of seats. The current Model Y sold in India is a five-seater, but the new Model Y L aims to target family buyers by fitting an extra row of seats to provide more comfort and legroom.

The Model Y L was first unveiled in China, where demand for larger SUVs is higher. The long-wheelbase variant that will be coming to India is said to have similar exterior design elements as the current Model Y, but with some tweaks to make it more suited to everyday use in urban and semi-urban areas. The addition of a third row will make it more competitive against other large SUVs for buyers looking for extra space for long-distance trips.

What specs can buyers expect from the 6-seater Model Y?

Although Tesla hasn’t officially revealed the India-spec specs of the Model Y L, it is expected to have similar specs to the standard Model Y currently sold in the country.

So this is what is expected:

Battery & Range: Probably similar to current variants, with a range of 500 km to 660 km depending on the variant

Performance: 0–100 kmph acceleration could be around 5.5 to 6 seconds

Top Speed: Around 200 kmph

Powertrain: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and possibly Long Range

Considering Tesla’s emphasis on efficiency, the long-wheelbase version might experience minor range reductions due to added weight, but overall performance is expected to remain competitive.

What features can we expect?

Tesla is famous for its minimalist and tech-focused interior, and the Model Y L is unlikely to be any different. Expectations include:A large central touchscreen

Infotainment system

High-quality interior finish

Panoramic glass roof

Advanced driver assistance features

Optional Full Self-Driving (FSD) package (at additional cost)

Over-the-air (OTA) software updates

Better cabin space with flexible seating options

The key feature will be three-row seating, which could make Tesla much more attractive to Indian families in a segment where it has struggled to gain significant market share.

What would be the expected price in India?

The price will be a key deciding factor for the success of the Model Y L in India. Currently, the Model Y starts at around ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Given that the Model Y L is priced above the standard version globally, the India price could be higher likely somewhere in the ballpark of:

₹65 lakh to ₹75 lakh (ex-showroom)

The same will mainly be driven by India’s exorbitant import duties ranging from 70% to 110% for CBUs that the new variant will attract, given that Tesla is not expected to localise any time soon and will likely continue to import the Model Y L from its Gigafactory at Shanghai, at least in the initial months.

Why is Tesla launching this variant now?

Simply because Tesla’s India adventure has not really gone according to plan so far. According to reports, the company only managed to sell a few hundred units in 2025, much below initial expectations. High pricing, lack of charging infrastructure, and fierce competition from local and foreign EV manufacturers have all led to a complete dearth of demand.So, is this move a change in strategy?

On the face of it, yes.

By introducing a bigger, more family-oriented SUV, Tesla could be trying to pivot closer to Indian preferences, while at the same time, the company’s global strategy has also seen it pursue incremental variants like the Model Y L over new or next-generation models.

Can Model Y L change Tesla’s fortunes in India?

That’s the million-dollar question.

While the additional seating and premium features might attract a tiny set of buyers, the price will be the elephant in the room. For any hope of success, the company needs to find a way to localise or offer its products at a more reasonable cost. But even then, the Model Y L does seem like a step in the right direction offering more practicality, space, and a product that seems more India aligned. For now, however, we wait for the official launch, which could just end up marking Tesla’s India journey from 0 to 1.

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