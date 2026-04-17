LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Elon Musk’s Tesla Model Y Preparing 6-Seater Variant For India Launch Amid EV Push- Check Specs, Features And Expected Price Details

Elon Musk’s Tesla Model Y Preparing 6-Seater Variant For India Launch Amid EV Push- Check Specs, Features And Expected Price Details

Tesla Inc. prepares 6-seater Tesla Model Y launch in India, aiming to boost EV sales with added space, features.

Tesla Inc. prepares 6-seater Tesla Model Y launch in India. (Photo: AI)
Tesla Inc. prepares 6-seater Tesla Model Y launch in India. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 17, 2026 18:53:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Elon Musk’s Tesla Model Y Preparing 6-Seater Variant For India Launch Amid EV Push- Check Specs, Features And Expected Price Details

Tesla Model Y: After a slow start, Tesla is planning to be back in India: Tesla Model Y L, long-wheelbase, six-seater coming soon. Following a slow and underwhelming start in India, Tesla is reportedly back in the country with plans to introduce a long-wheelbase, six-seater version of its popular Model Y EV. According to reports, the new Model Y L, a stretched version of the current five-seater with three rows of seating, could launch in India as early as next week. The Tesla Model Y L aims to bring the brand back in the country’s price-sensitive but fast-growing EV market where high import duties and limited charging infrastructure are a deterrent for buyers.

What is the Tesla Model Y L and how is it different?

The Model Y L is, as the name suggests, a stretched version of the popular Model Y, with additional wheelbase space to accommodate a third row of seats. The current Model Y sold in India is a five-seater, but the new Model Y L aims to target family buyers by fitting an extra row of seats to provide more comfort and legroom.

The Model Y L was first unveiled in China, where demand for larger SUVs is higher. The long-wheelbase variant that will be coming to India is said to have similar exterior design elements as the current Model Y, but with some tweaks to make it more suited to everyday use in urban and semi-urban areas. The addition of a third row will make it more competitive against other large SUVs for buyers looking for extra space for long-distance trips.

You Might Be Interested In

What specs can buyers expect from the 6-seater Model Y?

Although Tesla hasn’t officially revealed the India-spec specs of the Model Y L, it is expected to have similar specs to the standard Model Y currently sold in the country.

So this is what is expected:

Battery & Range: Probably similar to current variants, with a range of 500 km to 660 km depending on the variant

Performance: 0–100 kmph acceleration could be around 5.5 to 6 seconds

Top Speed: Around 200 kmph

Powertrain: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and possibly Long Range

Considering Tesla’s emphasis on efficiency, the long-wheelbase version might experience minor range reductions due to added weight, but overall performance is expected to remain competitive.

What features can we expect?

Tesla is famous for its minimalist and tech-focused interior, and the Model Y L is unlikely to be any different. Expectations include:A large central touchscreen

Infotainment system

High-quality interior finish

Panoramic glass roof

Advanced driver assistance features

Optional Full Self-Driving (FSD) package (at additional cost)

Over-the-air (OTA) software updates

Better cabin space with flexible seating options

The key feature will be three-row seating, which could make Tesla much more attractive to Indian families in a segment where it has struggled to gain significant market share.

What would be the expected price in India?

The price will be a key deciding factor for the success of the Model Y L in India. Currently, the Model Y starts at around ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Given that the Model Y L is priced above the standard version globally, the India price could be higher likely somewhere in the ballpark of:

₹65 lakh to ₹75 lakh (ex-showroom)

The same will mainly be driven by India’s exorbitant import duties ranging from 70% to 110% for CBUs that the new variant will attract, given that Tesla is not expected to localise any time soon and will likely continue to import the Model Y L from its Gigafactory at Shanghai, at least in the initial months.

Why is Tesla launching this variant now?

Simply because Tesla’s India adventure has not really gone according to plan so far. According to reports, the company only managed to sell a few hundred units in 2025, much below initial expectations. High pricing, lack of charging infrastructure, and fierce competition from local and foreign EV manufacturers have all led to a complete dearth of demand.So, is this move a change in strategy?

On the face of it, yes.

By introducing a bigger, more family-oriented SUV, Tesla could be trying to pivot closer to Indian preferences, while at the same time, the company’s global strategy has also seen it pursue incremental variants like the Model Y L over new or next-generation models.

Can Model Y L change Tesla’s fortunes in India?

That’s the million-dollar question.

While the additional seating and premium features might attract a tiny set of buyers, the price will be the elephant in the room. For any hope of success, the company needs to find a way to localise or offer its products at a more reasonable cost. But even then, the Model Y L does seem like a step in the right direction offering more practicality, space, and a product that seems more India aligned. For now, however, we wait for the official launch, which could just end up marking Tesla’s India journey from 0 to 1.

ALSO READ: Renault To Focus On EVs And Hybrids: Aims For 5% Market Share In India By 2030—Know The Company’s Plan

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: elon muskElon Musk Tesla India launchhome-hero-pos-13TeslaTesla 6 seater IndiaTesla Model YTesla Model Y L India

RELATED News

Meta Hires Fifth Talent From Mira Murati’s Startup As Joshua Gross Joins Zuckerberg’s Team — Here’s Why

Titan Celestor 2.0 Review: Fast Performance, Strong Fitness Tracking, And Solid Battery Life—Is It Worth Buying?

OnePlus Pad 4 All Set To Debut In India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 13,380mAh Battery, And 4.1 Million AnTuTu Score—Check All Details And Launch Date

Huawei Pura X Max To Debut Soon: Large Dual Displays, Kirin Chipset, And Wide Design—Check All Details And Launch

Motorola Razr 70 Series To Debut Soon: Dual OLED Display, Dual Battery, And Flagship Processor, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

LATEST NEWS

Top Lighting Brands Return to the Exhibition Floor after a long time at the Smart Lighting Expo in Greater Noida

Strait Of Hormuz Opens Officially During Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire But Iran Imposes Strict Route Conditions For Vessels

Weekly Numerology Predictions For April 20-26: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Day And Upcoming Weekly Direction

IPL 2026: RR Manager Romi Bhinder Fined For Using Phone In Dugout; No Action Against Youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Watch: Days After Vijay’s Rally Scare, Mamata Banerjee Left Startled Over Security Lapse As Ardent Supporter Tries To Touch Her Feet During Padyatra

Saman Brings the Soul of Lucknowi Craft to Mumbai

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 25- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

‘Focus On Parliament, Not TV Serials’: Smriti Irani Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Saas Bahu’ Remark

China Shock: Woman Throws Rs 1.5 Crore Cash From Balcony After Heated Fight With Husband Sparks Street Frenzy; Video Goes Viral

Ayaan Shaikh Viral MMS Link Explodes Online: One Click Could Land You In Jail, Hack Your Accounts & Put You At Risk- What You Must Know

Elon Musk’s Tesla Model Y Preparing 6-Seater Variant For India Launch Amid EV Push- Check Specs, Features And Expected Price Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elon Musk’s Tesla Model Y Preparing 6-Seater Variant For India Launch Amid EV Push- Check Specs, Features And Expected Price Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elon Musk’s Tesla Model Y Preparing 6-Seater Variant For India Launch Amid EV Push- Check Specs, Features And Expected Price Details
Elon Musk’s Tesla Model Y Preparing 6-Seater Variant For India Launch Amid EV Push- Check Specs, Features And Expected Price Details
Elon Musk’s Tesla Model Y Preparing 6-Seater Variant For India Launch Amid EV Push- Check Specs, Features And Expected Price Details
Elon Musk’s Tesla Model Y Preparing 6-Seater Variant For India Launch Amid EV Push- Check Specs, Features And Expected Price Details

QUICK LINKS