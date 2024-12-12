Everything You Need To Know About The Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards 2024, hosted by Geoff Keighley, is a celebration of the best in gaming, featuring nominees such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Astro Bot, and Black Myth: Wukong. Catch it on December 12 to see who wins the Game of the Year award.

The Game Awards is not merely a platform that crowns the game of the year but a stage for announcement of much-awaited titles slated for releases in the days ahead. The 2024 game awards are guaranteed to follow suit, highlighting a good mix of released titles with innovative gameplay mechanisms.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, this event would take place on Thursday, December 12, 2024. The global gaming community comes together celebrating its brightest and most momentous achievements with The Game Awards 2024-the night that combines game reveal trailers, exclusive behind the scenes content and crowns the winners. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, and the nominees.

When Will The Game Awards 2024 Start?

The Game Awards will commence at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday, December 12. This exciting event will roll out live, showing just how great the gaming industry has been in the past year. Fans can log in to see thrilling moments, surprise announcements, and much more.

Where To Watch The Game Awards 2024?

If you wish to watch all the action live, The Game Awards will stream on multiple platforms so that viewers all over the world can easily access the broadcast. Key platforms include YouTube, Twitch, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok. For those who want to enjoy video quality at 4K, YouTube will be providing a 4K streaming option. So, you can watch it anywhere-be it on a smartphone, desktop, or smart TV.

Nominees For The Game Awards 2024

This year’s list is a wide range of awards, from the game’s most prestigious award to Best Narrative and Best Independent Game. Some of the titles that are most highly anticipated include Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Astro Bot, Black Myth: Wukong, and Balatro, all of which have a chance at the highest prize.

Game Of The Year Nominees

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Game Direction Nominees

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Ongoing Game Nominees

Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)

Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

Best Narrative Nominees

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Other categories continue the excitement. Black Myth: Wukong, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and Tekken 8 are just some of the nominees for Best Art Direction, Best Fighting Game, and Best Multiplayer Game.

Categories To Watch At The Game Awards 2024

Of course, some categories will catch the attention of viewers and gamers worldwide-from Best Independent Game to Best Mobile Game and Best VR/AR. The competition is tough, with amazing contenders from the indie scene like Animal Well and Balatro, while mobile titles like AFK Journey and Wuthering Waves fight for the top spot.

Best Action Game will see Black Myth: Wukong compete against some of the biggest titles around, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Helldivers 2. Best RPG, meanwhile, is a surefire bet for something truly epic between Dragon’s Dogma 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

For those who enjoy multiplayer experiences, Best Multiplayer Game is sure to bring out some fan favorites such as Tekken 8, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Most Anticipated Games

Looking forward, The Game Awards also recognizes the most in-demand upcoming titles. As is the case this year with Grand Theft Auto VI, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond being contenders, gamers eagerly wait for these highly-anticipated games.

The awards don’t stop at games. Best Performance will recognize standout voice actors and motion capture artists, with nominees like Melina Juergens for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. Additionally, esports fans will be watching the competition for Best Esports Game and Best Esports Athlete, with top contenders such as Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant, and athletes like Faker and ZyWoO.

The Game Awards 2024 is going to be a night to remember that not only celebrates the best in video games but also offers a glimpse into the future of the gaming world.

