Guess What Jio’s New Plan Offers For Less Than The Cost Of A Movie Ticket?

Reliance Jio, a leading telecom operator in India, has unveiled a new recharge plan that offers exceptional value for its users.

Reliance Jio, a leading telecom operator in India, has unveiled a new recharge plan that offers exceptional value for its users. The new Rs 186 plan is designed to cater to the needs of Jio’s vast user base, which spans approximately 49 crore people across the country.

Overview of the Rs 186 Plan

Jio’s updated portfolio now includes a range of plans aimed at providing high-speed internet and comprehensive call benefits at budget-friendly prices. The Rs 186 plan is particularly noteworthy for its affordability and extensive benefits.

Key Benefits of the Rs 186 Plan

Daily Data : The plan offers 1 GB of high-speed data every day, amounting to a total of 28 GB over the 28-day validity period.

: The plan offers 1 GB of high-speed data every day, amounting to a total of 28 GB over the 28-day validity period. Unlimited Calling : Users enjoy unlimited voice calls to any network, ensuring they can stay connected without worrying about call charges.

: Users enjoy unlimited voice calls to any network, ensuring they can stay connected without worrying about call charges. SMS : The plan includes 100 free SMS per day, allowing users to stay in touch via text messages.

: The plan includes 100 free SMS per day, allowing users to stay in touch via text messages. Additional Perks: Subscribers receive complimentary access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud, enhancing their entertainment and storage options.

This plan is specifically tailored for JioPhone users, providing excellent value and extensive benefits at a competitive price.

Other Notable Jio Plans

Rs 173 Plan : For those seeking a longer-term option, Jio offers a Rs 1,899 plan with a validity of 336 days. This plan includes unlimited voice calling across India, free national roaming, and 24 GB of high-speed data without daily limits. Additionally, users get 3600 free SMS and access to Jio’s supplementary apps.

: For those seeking a longer-term option, Jio offers a Rs 1,899 plan with a validity of 336 days. This plan includes unlimited voice calling across India, free national roaming, and 24 GB of high-speed data without daily limits. Additionally, users get 3600 free SMS and access to Jio’s supplementary apps. Rs 189 Plan: Another cost-effective option is the Rs 189 plan, which provides 2 GB of data per day, unlimited calls, free roaming, and 300 free SMS. Like other Jio plans, it also includes access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.

Reliance Jio continues to lead the telecom market with its innovative and affordable plans, aiming to provide high-quality services to its diverse customer base. The new Rs 186 plan stands out for its generous data allocation, unlimited calling, and additional perks, making it a strong contender for users looking for value in their mobile recharge options.

ALSO READ | Will Huawei World’s First Tri-Fold Smartphone Challenge The iPhone 16? All You Need To Know | NewsX