Hero Launches 2025 Destini 125 At An Attractive Price Of Rs 80,450

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the 2025 Destini 125 at a starting price of Rs 80,450 (ex-showroom). This new model from Hero enters the highly competitive 125cc scooter segment, taking on rivals like the Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125, and Suzuki Access 125.

The Destini 125 comes in three variants: VX, ZX, and ZX+, priced at Rs 80,450, Rs 89,300, and Rs 90,300, respectively. Hero claims that the new model is a technological marvel with 30 patents filed, and it boasts several industry-first features. Among these is an illuminated start switch and auto-cancel winkers, which automatically turn off after a turn—a feature aimed at enhancing convenience and safety.

Under the hood, the Destini 125 houses a 125cc engine that produces 9.1PS of maximum power and 10.4Nm of peak torque. It also offers an impressive claimed mileage of 59kmpl. Built on an upgraded 12/12 platform, the scooter features diamond-cut alloy wheels, a broader rear wheel, and a 190mm front disc brake for improved stability and performance.

On the tech front, the Hero Destini 125 comes equipped with a new digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, H-shaped LED taillamps, and a front glove box. The digital speedometer also provides key features such as turn-by-turn navigation, real-time mileage tracking, low fuel indicators, and an eco indicator. A mobile charging port and boot lamp further enhance the scooter’s convenience.

The new Hero Destini 125 is available in five vibrant color options: Eternal White, Regal Black, Groovy Red, Cosmic Blue, and Mystique Magenta.

