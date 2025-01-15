Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Instagram Goes Down And Facebook Users Face Disruptions Amid Meta Outage

Instagram and Facebook face disruptions as users report access issues across the U.S., with widespread complaints on the East Coast.

Instagram Goes Down And Facebook Users Face Disruptions Amid Meta Outage

On the morning of January 15, 2025, Instagram experienced a massive outage, leaving users frustrated and unable to access their accounts. The disruption, which began around 9 am ET, saw over 10,000 reports flooding Downdetector, a platform that tracks online service interruptions. While Facebook also experienced issues, the platform’s outage seemed to be less widespread.

Most of the complaints about Instagram revolved around app functionality, with users unable to log in or connect to servers. Some users also reported difficulties accessing the app’s website. The disruption seemed to be concentrated along the East Coast, although there were also scattered issues reported in Southern California and Texas.

As people struggled with the malfunctioning Meta services, social media exploded with users venting their frustrations. One user sarcastically remarked, “Government’s main focus is to remove TikTok whole time Instagram is crashing down ONCE AGAIN,” referencing the looming TikTok ban set for January 19, 2025. Others joined in the banter, with one user suggesting, “Instagram always down… PAY YOUR BILLS ON TIME.”

The outage also raised concerns about Meta‘s infrastructure, with reports showing that 65% of Instagram-related complaints were app-specific, while 25% pointed to server connection issues and 10% to login failures. On the Facebook side, 47% of complaints involved the website, 37% the app, and 17% login problems.

As of now, Meta has not issued a formal statement on the outages, and users are left waiting for an official response. The situation is still developing, with many hoping the issue is resolved quickly.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Sale: iPhone 16 Pro With 10% Discount, Pixel 8a Up To 33% Off And More Deals

Filed under

facebook Instagram

Advertisement

Also Read

FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3 After Decades Of Health Concerns—What This Means For Your Food And Medicine

FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3 After Decades Of Health Concerns—What This Means For Your...

Hero Launches 2025 Destini 125 At An Attractive Price Of Rs 80,450

Hero Launches 2025 Destini 125 At An Attractive Price Of Rs 80,450

From Pesticides To Heavy Metals: How Environmental Pollutants Can Trigger Blood Cancer

From Pesticides To Heavy Metals: How Environmental Pollutants Can Trigger Blood Cancer

NCW Takes Immediate Action On Women’s Safety Following Tragic Pune Murder

NCW Takes Immediate Action On Women’s Safety Following Tragic Pune Murder

US Inflation Rises To 2.9% In December 2024, Impacting Dollar And Fed’s Policy Outlook

US Inflation Rises To 2.9% In December 2024, Impacting Dollar And Fed’s Policy Outlook

Entertainment

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Find The Surprises and Snubs

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Find The Surprises and Snubs

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About His Bipolar Disorder, ‘I’m A Mental Patient’

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About His Bipolar Disorder, ‘I’m A Mental Patient’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox