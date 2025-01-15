Instagram Goes Down And Facebook Users Face Disruptions Amid Meta Outage

Instagram and Facebook face disruptions as users report access issues across the U.S., with widespread complaints on the East Coast.

On the morning of January 15, 2025, Instagram experienced a massive outage, leaving users frustrated and unable to access their accounts. The disruption, which began around 9 am ET, saw over 10,000 reports flooding Downdetector, a platform that tracks online service interruptions. While Facebook also experienced issues, the platform’s outage seemed to be less widespread.

Most of the complaints about Instagram revolved around app functionality, with users unable to log in or connect to servers. Some users also reported difficulties accessing the app’s website. The disruption seemed to be concentrated along the East Coast, although there were also scattered issues reported in Southern California and Texas.

As people struggled with the malfunctioning Meta services, social media exploded with users venting their frustrations. One user sarcastically remarked, “Government’s main focus is to remove TikTok whole time Instagram is crashing down ONCE AGAIN,” referencing the looming TikTok ban set for January 19, 2025. Others joined in the banter, with one user suggesting, “Instagram always down… PAY YOUR BILLS ON TIME.”

The outage also raised concerns about Meta‘s infrastructure, with reports showing that 65% of Instagram-related complaints were app-specific, while 25% pointed to server connection issues and 10% to login failures. On the Facebook side, 47% of complaints involved the website, 37% the app, and 17% login problems.

As of now, Meta has not issued a formal statement on the outages, and users are left waiting for an official response. The situation is still developing, with many hoping the issue is resolved quickly.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Sale: iPhone 16 Pro With 10% Discount, Pixel 8a Up To 33% Off And More Deals