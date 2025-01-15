Home
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Honor Magic 7 Pro: The Quintessential Flagship Smartphone

Honor Magic 7 Pro, featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite and a 200MP telephoto camera, launches in Europe with flagship specs and cutting-edge AI tools.

Honor Magic 7 Pro: The Quintessential Flagship Smartphone

Honor’s Magic 7 Pro, the latest flagship from the Chinese tech giant, has officially launched in the UK and Europe. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and featuring a remarkable 200MP periscopic telephoto camera, this smartphone is set to redefine flagship standards.

The device’s powerhouse specs include 12GB of RAM and a 5,270mAh silicon-carbon battery that offers higher energy density while maintaining a slim 9mm profile. Its 200MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom is a standout feature, complemented by AI Super Zoom at 30x for unmatched clarity. While megapixels this high aren’t new, they’re rare in zoom cameras, making the Magic 7 Pro a unique offering alongside competitors like Vivo’s X100 Ultra.

Beyond hardware, the Magic 7 Pro leverages AI in innovative ways. Shipping with Android 15, it integrates Google’s Gemini AI suite and Honor’s proprietary AI tools for seamless translation and enhanced note-taking. The AI also supports advanced photography features, blending on-device and cloud-based large language models to fine-tune images.

Launching after the Magic 7 Pro’s success in China, this marks its first release outside the country. Honor continues to grow its global footprint, riding on the success of last year’s Magic 6 series and the ultra-thin Magic V3 foldable. For Europe, the Magic 7 Pro is accompanied by the midrange Magic 7 Lite, which boasts a massive 6,600mAh battery and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip.

Priced at £1,099.99/€1,299, the Magic 7 Pro is available on Honor’s website and via major retailers. Meanwhile, the Magic 7 Lite starts at £399.99/€369, offering impressive battery life at a budget-friendly price. Honor’s flagship ambitions are clearly on display, making the Magic 7 Pro a formidable choice for tech enthusiasts.

