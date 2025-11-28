LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India GDP Goa india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump India GDP Goa india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump India GDP Goa india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump India GDP Goa india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India GDP Goa india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump India GDP Goa india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump India GDP Goa india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump India GDP Goa india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > How To Get BH Series Number Plate For Your Car: Check Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Fees, Documents, And How To Apply – Explained In Detailed

How To Get BH Series Number Plate For Your Car: Check Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Fees, Documents, And How To Apply – Explained In Detailed

The government has launched the BH number plate making convenience for those who frequently travel to another state. check eligibility criteria and process to get BH number plate

BH number plate
BH number plate

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 28, 2025 19:29:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How To Get BH Series Number Plate For Your Car: Check Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Fees, Documents, And How To Apply – Explained In Detailed

The BH series number plate is getting popular day by day but still there is a lot of confusion among people. It is a useful registration option which only certain individuals are eligible to get. The BH stands for Bharat Series. The government launched this number plate system in 2021. 

The BH series number plate is designed for people who frequently move between states for work. This number plate is only for government employees, defense personnel, people employed by banks, and large companies who have offices in at least 4 states.  

Benefits of having BH series plate 

The major benefit of BH series plate is that when you move permanently to another state, usually you need to re-register your vehicle which required paperwork, fees and time but with the BH series number plate re-registration of vehicle is not required as it is valid across the nation. 

How to apply for BH series number plate

The easiest way to get a BH series number plate is to apply through your car dealer. They will assist you to fill out form 20 which is required to get a BH number plate and submit it to the RTO along with the document required. The dealer will select the BH series while filing the application. The RTO will further verify that you are eligible to get BH number plate or not once your eligibility is approved; you’ll receive your BH series number plate. 

Road Tax and Required document for BH series 

For normal state series number plate, the road tax is paid for around 15 years while for BH series number plate you need to pay road tax prosodically after two years. After 14 years you need to pay road tax for BH series annually. An important thing to note is that you don’t get any discount on road tax.  

To apply for BH series number plate you need PAN card, Aadhaar card, Work ID and a form 60 i.e. work certificate from your employer to get BH series number plate 

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 7:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BH number plateRTO

RELATED News

How Did The Tradition Of Black Friday Start And Why Are People Obsessed With Black Friday Sales? Check BIG Deals And Best Offers Here

Apple To Open Its Fifth Store In Noida In December: Second Store In Delhi After Saket Store Record Sales, Know Exclusive Services That You Will Get In New Store

OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Confirmed In December But Only In This Country, Key Specifications And Features Confirmed

Redmi 15C 5G Leaks: When Is The Phone Getting Launched? Know About Price, Specifications, And Features Here

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched In India: See-Through Back Panel And Specification Under This Price Range Will Blow Your Mind

LATEST NEWS

Sofik SK MMS Leak Girlfriend Sonali Files Case Against Accused Friend

Is Dhurandhar Release In Legal Trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s Family Drags Ranveer Singh Starrer To Court For THIS Reason Days After Director’s Viral Statement

This Is World’s Most Expensive City To Live In 2025, Not New York, London, Dubai, Paris, Mumbai, It Is…

Watch: Zohran Mamdani Nails The Iconic Shah Rukh Khan Pose But Fails To Answer THIS During Bollywood Quiz: ‘What Is This?’

India GDP Explained: What It Is, How It’s Calculated, And Why Growth Jumped To 8.2% In Q2

How To Get BH Series Number Plate For Your Car: Check Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Fees, Documents, And How To Apply – Explained In Detailed

Morzze Launches India’s First ‘Kitchen Air Tap’ — A Defining Leap in Everyday Kitchen Innovation

From Kapil Dev To Sunil Gavaskar, Iconic Sports Personalities Who Tried Their Hand At Acting, Check Full List

Donald Trump In New Video Says, ‘We Are Not Allowed To Use The Word ‘Indian’ Anymore,’ Claims Only Indians Want It To Be Used, Origins Of The Term Explained

Watch: Gang War With Thar, Bikes In Rajasthan Caught On Cam, Video Goes Viral

How To Get BH Series Number Plate For Your Car: Check Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Fees, Documents, And How To Apply – Explained In Detailed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How To Get BH Series Number Plate For Your Car: Check Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Fees, Documents, And How To Apply – Explained In Detailed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How To Get BH Series Number Plate For Your Car: Check Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Fees, Documents, And How To Apply – Explained In Detailed
How To Get BH Series Number Plate For Your Car: Check Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Fees, Documents, And How To Apply – Explained In Detailed
How To Get BH Series Number Plate For Your Car: Check Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Fees, Documents, And How To Apply – Explained In Detailed
How To Get BH Series Number Plate For Your Car: Check Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Fees, Documents, And How To Apply – Explained In Detailed

QUICK LINKS