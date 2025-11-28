The BH series number plate is getting popular day by day but still there is a lot of confusion among people. It is a useful registration option which only certain individuals are eligible to get. The BH stands for Bharat Series. The government launched this number plate system in 2021.

The BH series number plate is designed for people who frequently move between states for work. This number plate is only for government employees, defense personnel, people employed by banks, and large companies who have offices in at least 4 states.

Benefits of having BH series plate

The major benefit of BH series plate is that when you move permanently to another state, usually you need to re-register your vehicle which required paperwork, fees and time but with the BH series number plate re-registration of vehicle is not required as it is valid across the nation.

How to apply for BH series number plate



The easiest way to get a BH series number plate is to apply through your car dealer. They will assist you to fill out form 20 which is required to get a BH number plate and submit it to the RTO along with the document required. The dealer will select the BH series while filing the application. The RTO will further verify that you are eligible to get BH number plate or not once your eligibility is approved; you’ll receive your BH series number plate.

Road Tax and Required document for BH series

For normal state series number plate, the road tax is paid for around 15 years while for BH series number plate you need to pay road tax prosodically after two years. After 14 years you need to pay road tax for BH series annually. An important thing to note is that you don’t get any discount on road tax.

To apply for BH series number plate you need PAN card, Aadhaar card, Work ID and a form 60 i.e. work certificate from your employer to get BH series number plate