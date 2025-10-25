Hyundai Unveils All New Second-Generation Venue In India: Bold Design, Smart Tech, and Luxury Features

Hyundai Launches Second-Generation Venue in India

Exciting news for SUV lovers! Hyundai Motor India has just unveiled the all-new second-generation Venue, set to hit roads on 4 November 2025.

Want to be among the first to drive it? Bookings have already opened at ₹25,000. Packed with smart tech, connected features, and a lively driving experience, the Venue embodies Hyundai’s bold “Tech up, Go beyond” vision. From city streets to highway adventures, this compact SUV promises to make every journey fun and effortless.

Curious about what’s new inside and out? Chcek out how this Venue isn’t just another car, it’s a game-changer in India’s compact SUV segment.

Hyundai Second-Generation Venue: Design and New Trim Lineup

The new-gen Venue introduces the Hyundai Experience (HX) theme with trims HX2, HX4, HX6, and HX10, replacing traditional variants.

Muscular and assertive exterior: 3995 mm length, 1800 mm width, 1665 mm height, 2520 mm wheelbase (20 mm longer than the previous model)

Quad-beam LED headlamps, twin horn LED DRLs

Dark chrome grille and bridge-type roof rails

Horizon-style bridged LED taillamps, giving a strong “big SUV” presence in the compact segment

Hyundai Second-Generation Venue: Interior and Features

Dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display: one for infotainment, one for digital instrument cluster

Terrazzo-textured dashboard, dual-tone Dark Navy and Dove Grey theme

Ambient Moon White lighting, D-cut steering wheel, dual-tone leather seats with Venue branding

Longer wheelbase with improved rear legroom

Two-step recline rear seats, sunshades, rear AC vents, electric 4-way adjustable driver’s seat

Hyundai Second-Generation Venue: Engine Options and Performance

The Venue offers three engine options for diverse driving needs:

1.2-litre Kappa MPi petrol

1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol

1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel

Transmission choices: manual, iMT, automatic, or 7-speed dual-clutch (DCT)

Designed for city and highway flexibility, combining performance with comfort

Hyundai Second-Generation Venue: Luxury And Safety Upgrades

Step inside the new Venue, and it feels like a mini luxury lounge on wheels!

The higher trims boast an 8-speaker Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof, perfect for those long drives or just showing off in traffic.

Safety hasn’t taken a backseat either. Hyundai has added Level-2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot collision warning, front parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. And don’t worr, tried-and-tested Level-1 features like forward collision warning, lane departure alert, and driver attention monitoring are still there, keeping every drive safe and stress-free.

The new Hyundai Venue strengthens its spot in India's compact SUV segment, offering bold design, smart tech, and upgraded comfort, making every drive stylish, safe, and enjoyable for modern customers.