Home > Tech and Auto > Hyundai Unveils All New Second-Generation Venue In India: Bold Design, Smart Tech, and Luxury Features

Hyundai Unveils All New Second-Generation Venue In India: Bold Design, Smart Tech, and Luxury Features

Hyundai Second-Generation Venue: Hyundai unveils the second-generation Venue in India with bold design, advanced tech, multiple trims, luxury features, Level-2 ADAS safety, and flexible engine options, redefining comfort and performance in the compact SUV segment.

Hyundai Unveils All New Second-Generation Venue In India
Hyundai Unveils All New Second-Generation Venue In India

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 25, 2025 12:34:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hyundai Unveils All New Second-Generation Venue In India: Bold Design, Smart Tech, and Luxury Features

Hyundai Launches Second-Generation Venue in India

Exciting news for SUV lovers! Hyundai Motor India has just unveiled the all-new second-generation Venue, set to hit roads on 4 November 2025.

Want to be among the first to drive it? Bookings have already opened at ₹25,000. Packed with smart tech, connected features, and a lively driving experience, the Venue embodies Hyundai’s bold “Tech up, Go beyond” vision. From city streets to highway adventures, this compact SUV promises to make every journey fun and effortless.

Curious about what’s new inside and out? Chcek out how this Venue isn’t just another car, it’s a game-changer in India’s compact SUV segment.

You Might Be Interested In

Hyundai Second-Generation Venue: Design and New Trim Lineup

The new-gen Venue introduces the Hyundai Experience (HX) theme with trims HX2, HX4, HX6, and HX10, replacing traditional variants.

  • Muscular and assertive exterior: 3995 mm length, 1800 mm width, 1665 mm height, 2520 mm wheelbase (20 mm longer than the previous model)
  • Quad-beam LED headlamps, twin horn LED DRLs
  • Dark chrome grille and bridge-type roof rails
  • Horizon-style bridged LED taillamps, giving a strong “big SUV” presence in the compact segment

Hyundai Second-Generation Venue: Interior and Features

  • Dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display: one for infotainment, one for digital instrument cluster
  • Terrazzo-textured dashboard, dual-tone Dark Navy and Dove Grey theme
  • Ambient Moon White lighting, D-cut steering wheel, dual-tone leather seats with Venue branding
  • Longer wheelbase with improved rear legroom
  • Two-step recline rear seats, sunshades, rear AC vents, electric 4-way adjustable driver’s seat

Hyundai Second-Generation Venue: Engine Options and Performance

The Venue offers three engine options for diverse driving needs:

  • 1.2-litre Kappa MPi petrol
  • 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol
  • 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel
  • Transmission choices: manual, iMT, automatic, or 7-speed dual-clutch (DCT)
  • Designed for city and highway flexibility, combining performance with comfort

Hyundai Second-Generation Venue: Luxury And Safety Upgrades

Step inside the new Venue, and it feels like a mini luxury lounge on wheels!

The higher trims boast an 8-speaker Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof, perfect for those long drives or just showing off in traffic.

Safety hasn’t taken a backseat either. Hyundai has added Level-2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot collision warning, front parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. And don’t worr, tried-and-tested Level-1 features like forward collision warning, lane departure alert, and driver attention monitoring are still there, keeping every drive safe and stress-free.

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 12:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: hyundai Hyundai Second-Generation Venue

Hyundai Unveils All New Second-Generation Venue In India: Bold Design, Smart Tech, and Luxury Features

