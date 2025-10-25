LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 11:44:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

(Reuters) -Two Grindr board members, part of an investor group that owns more than 60% of the company, have proposed to take one of the world's most recognized dating platforms for the LGBTQIA+ community private for about $3.46 billion. Shares of the company were up over 22%. A deal would give board members Ray Zage and James Lu greater control of the popular LGBTQIA+ dating platform with millions of users in more than 190 countries, at a time when online dating companies are under immense pressure to rekindle growth. Grindr, along with industry leaders such as Tinder-parent Match Group and Bumble has wrestled with slowing user additions and rising criticism of "swiping fatigue," as younger users experiment with AI-driven and niche matchmaking alternatives. Zage and Lu originally acquired Grindr in June 2020, and led the company's public listing in November 2022. They have each served on the Grindr board of directors since the acquisition, with Lu serving as chairman during that time. The consortium has secured significant expressions of interest to participate in financing, including multiple highly confident letters and contributions of equity, and is confident that these sources will be fully sufficient to fund the acquisition, the shareholders said in a statement. "We are strong believers in the long-term outlook for the company — I have been a consistent buyer of shares in Grindr since listing, buying over $200 million of shares on the public market and am also willing to contribute additional equity to this deal," Zage said. The company's stock has been volatile since going public in 2022, trading below its debut levels for much of the last year. The offer of $18 per share represents a 51% premium over the stock price on October 10, the day prior to when shareholders first informed the company of their intention to explore a going-private transaction, they said. Grindr did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Last week, Grindr's board established a "special committee comprised of disinterested and independent directors in the event that a definitive, bona fide proposal, including committed financing, is presented to the company for evaluation," Grindr said. (Reporting by Kritika Lamba in Bengaluru and Arsheeya Bajwa; Editing by Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 11:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

UN cybercrime treaty to be signed in Hanoi to tackle global offences

US pushes regulators on connecting data centers to grid

IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Elections 2025: Chirag Paswan Slams RJD Over Muslim Representation Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Thailand Mourns: Queen Sirikit, Beloved Former Queen of Thailand and Mother of the Reigning Monarch, Dies at 93

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

US, China seek to avoid trade war escalation, salvage Trump-Xi meeting in Malaysia talks

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 25: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi Government Announces Public Holiday on October 27

Maharashtra Woman Doctor’s Suicide: Prashant Bankar, Landlord’s Son, The Man Named In Palm Note, Arrested

James Harden pours in 30 as Clippers smash Suns

UPDATE 1-Baseball-Blue Jays stun Ohtani, Dodgers in World Series opener

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion
Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion
Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion
Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

QUICK LINKS