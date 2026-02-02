LIVE TV
India's Costliest Number Plate 'DDC 0001' Bought By Andhra Businessman For Rs 2.08 Crore, He Is…

India’s costliest number plate “DDC 001” was sold for Rs.2.08 crore at an auction by Big Boy Toyz, bought by businessman Kiran Kolpakula.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 2, 2026 15:02:38 IST

Indian always had a craze for rear and symbolic number plate such as 0001, 1000, 0786, 5555, etc. This appetite for rare automotive collectibles has reached a new milestone with sale of a vehicle registration number “DDC 001” for Rs.2.08 crore, making it the costliest number plate ever sold in the country. This record-breaking transaction took place during the launch of an Auction House by luxury automotive dealership brand Big Boy Toyz. 

Who brought the number plate 

As per media reports, the rare number plate was owned by founder and managing director of Big Boy Toyz Jatin Ahuja during the auction, the winning bid of “DDC 001” number plate of Rs.2.08 crore was placed by an Andhra Pradesh based businessman Kiran Kolpakula. The sale of number plates has not only set a record, but it also describes the growing market of exclusive registration numbers. 

Jatin Ahuja told media that the bids portray the deepening interest of collectors and automotive enthusiasts for rare, high value assets other than cars. He further said that when such value involves credibility, verification, and transparency become key points to gain buyers’ confidence. As per Ahuja, the action reflects that enthusiasts across the country are willing to pay a premium for authenticity and trust. 

Previous records of number plate sales

The Rs 2.08 crore sale has left the previous national record far away. Last year the most expensive number plate in India belonged to “HR88B8888”, which was sold for Rs 1.17 crore at an offline auction in November. These number plates have clarified how certain combinations, especially repeating digits, attract bidders and collectors. 

Prior to “HR88B8888” the record was held by “KL 07 DG 0007” which was sold at Rs 46lakh. The number was bought by Venu Gopalakrishnan, founder of Litmus7 for Lamborghini Urus Performante which costs around Rs 6.6 crore. At that time the purchase captured all the attention for the sharp contrast between the cost of the number plate and the price of the car. 

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 3:02 PM IST
QUICK LINKS