Union Budget 2026: EV's To Go Cheap As Govt Exempts Import Tax On Batteries To Boost EV Industry

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 1, 2026 13:58:28 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced continued exemptions on the basic Customs Duty exemption given to Capital goods used to produce lithium-ion cells for battery energy storage systems. The union budget 2026 has continued tariff exemptions on Lithium-ion to boost EV industry. 

The FM Nirmala Sitharaman has also proposed to provide basic custom Duty exemption to the import of capital goods required for the processing of critical minerals in India, particularly on Biogas Blended CNG. 

While presenting the budget speech in Parliament, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced the exclusion of the entire value of biogas while calculating the central excise duty payable on biogas-blended CNG. 

This is a developing story 

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 1:58 PM IST
Tags: budgetEVUnion Budget 2026

