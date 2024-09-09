Introducing AirPods 4: New Features And $129 Price Tag

At Apple’s recent “It’s Glowtime” event, the tech giant introduced its latest generation of truly wireless earbuds, the AirPods 4. This new model builds on the success of its predecessors with upgraded technology and features designed to enhance the user experience.

Design and Features

The AirPods 4 retain a similar look to previous models but are packed with new functionalities aimed at making them more user-friendly. Notable updates include:

Gesture Controls: Users can now manage calls and Siri interactions with intuitive gestures, making the earbuds even more versatile in daily use.

H2 Chip: The advanced H2 chip delivers improved sound quality and processing power, providing a superior listening experience.

Transparency Mode: This feature allows users to hear their environment clearly while still enjoying their audio content.

Conversation Mode: Automatically adjusts audio levels to facilitate clearer communication when engaging in conversations.

Voice Isolation: Enhances the clarity of the user's voice while minimizing background noise, ideal for phone calls and voice commands.

Adaptive Audio: Tailors the audio profile based on the user's ear shape and ambient conditions for a personalized sound experience.

AirPods 4 Pricing and Availability

Regular Model: Priced at Rs 12,900 ($129 in the US).

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Model: Priced at Rs 17,900 ($179 in the US).

The new AirPods 4 will be available for pre-order starting now, with official sales set to begin on September 20 through the Apple Store and Apple Store Online.

Specifications and Battery Life

The AirPods 4 are equipped with a range of advanced features that set them apart:

Dolby Atmos Support: Provides an enhanced audio experience with immersive sound quality.

USB-C and Wireless Charging: The earbuds support modern charging standards, including a USB-C port and Qi-certified wireless charging.

Louder Case Speakers: The improved speakers in the charging case make it easier for users to locate their earbuds via the Find My network.

Battery Life: The AirPods 4 offer up to 30 hours of total battery life with the charging case, ensuring extended usage between charges.

Active Noise Cancellation and Advanced Features

The AirPods 4 ANC model includes several advanced features:

Advanced Computational Audio: Utilizes the H2 chip to provide effective noise cancellation, reducing environmental distractions like airplane engines and city traffic.

Transparency Mode with Adaptive Audio: Adjusts noise cancellation levels based on the user's environment, providing a customized listening experience.

Conversation Awareness: Automatically lowers media volume when the user begins to speak, enhancing the ability to engage in conversations without removing the earbuds.

Enhanced User Experience

Apple’s AirPods 4 are designed to offer an exceptional user experience through their blend of new technology and practical features. With improvements in sound quality, battery life, and charging convenience, they cater to a wide range of user needs, from casual listeners to audiophiles.

The introduction of gesture controls, adaptive audio, and advanced noise cancellation features reflects Apple’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the functionality and usability of its audio products. Whether for daily commutes, workouts, or relaxation, the AirPods 4 are set to become an essential accessory for Apple users.

The combination of these features with the new pricing options makes the AirPods 4 a compelling choice for those seeking high-quality wireless earbuds.

