Home > Tech and Auto > iQOO 15 Launch: Check Insane Features, Specifications And Price Here, Get Heavy Discount As Early Bird Up To….

iQOO 15 Launch: Check Insane Features, Specifications And Price Here, Get Heavy Discount As Early Bird Up To….

iQOO has launched its new flagship phone iQOO 15. The phone offers a powerful processor with supercomputing chip. You can avail heavy discount as early bird offer

Credit: iQOO.com
Credit: iQOO.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 26, 2025 16:41:26 IST

iQOO 15 Launch: Check Insane Features, Specifications And Price Here, Get Heavy Discount As Early Bird Up To….

Another flagship phone has launched which you can consider if you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then you must check out the newly launched iQOO 15. This powerful phone features Qualcomm’s snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The phone has gained major attention from gamers. The phone is seen as a direct rival to OnePlus 15. 

The phone runs on Origin OS 6 based on Android 16. IQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone provides an enhanced vapor chamber cooling system and packs in the iQOO’s Supercomputing Q44 chip. 

The iQOO 15 is available in two different variants 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs. 64,999 and 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for Rs. 71,999 

Features and Specification of iQOO 15 

This is the first Android phone with Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED Display. It has a powerful supercomputing chip Q3, 2K + 144 FPS for lower power consumption and higher energy efficiency. The phone has an Origin OS 6.0 based Android 16 operating system. iQOO 15 has a powerful huge battery of 7000mAh. 

The phone also features a good camera. It comes with three rear cameras with a primary sensor of 50 MP Sony 3X Periscope camera, 50 MP Sony VCS True colour camera and 50 MP ultra-wide angle. The phone has a front camera of 32 MP. The phone comes in two colour Legend which is close to white and Alpha which is close to black colour  

Other Highlights Of iQOO 15 

• RAM – 12GB 

• Storage – 256 GB 

• Processor Speed – 4.6 GHz 

• Speaker – Dual Stereo Speakers 

• Wireless charging – available 

As part of early bird offer buyers can get an instant bank offer discount of Rs. 7,000 with Axis, HDFC and ICICI bank cards, along with additional Rs. 1,000 coupon discounts for select customers.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 4:41 PM IST
iQOO 15 Launch: Check Insane Features, Specifications And Price Here, Get Heavy Discount As Early Bird Up To….

