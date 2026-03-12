LIVE TV
iQOO Launches Z11x In India: 7,200mAh Massive Battery, IP68 & IP69 Certification And MediaTek Processor—Check All Details And Price

iQOO has launched its latest budget smartphone iQOO Z11x with a massive 7200mAh battery and 44W wired fast charging.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 12, 2026 10:01:47 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand iQOO is expanding its portfolio in India. The company is all set to launch the iQOO Z11x. The device is a successor to Z10x, and the new device is likely to bring major upgradations. 

The company has confirmed that the device will be packed with a massive 7,200mAh battery supported by 44W wired fast charging 

(This is a developing story) 

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 10:01 AM IST
