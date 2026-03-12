LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Vivo Unveils Y51 Pro 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price

Vivo Unveils Y51 Pro 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y51 Pro 5G in India with a 7,200mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, and a 120Hz display. The phone starts at ₹24,999 and is available via Flipkart and Vivo’s online store, with a Rs 2,500 launch cashback offer.

Vivo Y51 pro launched in India, credit: X
Vivo Y51 pro launched in India, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 12, 2026 10:51:17 IST

Vivo Unveils Y51 Pro 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo has launched its new phone Vivo Y51 Pro 5G in India with a massive 7,200mAh battery. The new Y series device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset and will be available through e-commerce platform Flipkart and Vivo’s online store. 



Vivo Y51 Pro 5G features and specifications 

The newly launched device features a 6.75-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 720 x 1,570 pixels. The colours look vivid with 83 per cent NTSC coverage. The phone also features an IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset built on a 4nm chip with eight cores. Out of eight cores four are for power and rest four for efficiency which helps the device in multi-tasking and gaming. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of 3.1 UFS internal storage. 

The newly launched phone runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 which means the device comes with latest features and customisation options. In terms of optics, the rear panel features a dual camera setup offering a primary camera sensor of 50MP and a 2MP secondary sensor. The front panel has an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling. The rear and front camera support 4K video recording. 

The key highlight of the handset is its battery; the device is packed with a 7,200mAh battery supported by a 44W wired fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C. For navigation, the phone supports GPS, GLONASS, Galilen, BeiDou, and QZSS. 

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Price and Availability  

The device is available on e-commerce platform Flipkart and Vivo’s online store. The starting price of the phone is Rs 24,999 for 128GB of internal storage variant while the higher 256GB of internal storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999. 

The company has also introduced the launch offer. If you buy the phone before 16th March, you will get a cashback of Rs 2,500. The device is available in two colour options Festive Red and Noble Gold. 

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 10:51 AM IST
Vivo Unveils Y51 Pro 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price

Vivo Unveils Y51 Pro 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price
Vivo Unveils Y51 Pro 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price
Vivo Unveils Y51 Pro 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price
Vivo Unveils Y51 Pro 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price

