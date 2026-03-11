Vivo T5x 5G To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery, And 1 Million AnTuTu Score—Check All Details And Launch Date

Features and specification

The Chinese tech manufacturer has confirmed some key features and specifications. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. The device scores more than 1 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. The device will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

The key highlight of the Vivo T5x 5G is its massive 7,200mAh battery supported by 44W wired fast charging. The company claims that the handset is designed to deliver extended usage for activities such as streaming, gaming, and browsing without frequent charging.

The device features IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water. The company has compared these features with the device in the 25,000 segment which indicates that the upcoming device may have the price range of the phone in India. The teaser described the device as the “fastest phone under Rs 23,000 as of March 5, 2026” Vivo T5x 5G Launch

The device will be available through e-commerce platform Flipkart, the vivo India online store and authorised offline retail outlet across the country. The other details regarding the handset will be revealed during the launch event on 17th March 2026.

The device will succeed the Vivo T4x 5G, which was launched in India in March 2025. The T4x comes with a 6.72-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and packs a 6500mAh battery supported by 44W wired fast charging.

In terms of optics, the previous generation handset features a 50MP primary sensor on the rear panel and an 8MP front camera. The T4x runs Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 and comes in two colour options Pronto Purple and Marine Blue.